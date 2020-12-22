Vaccines are arriving at Vermont hospitals, but from the manufacturer to the patient’s arm, they must go through pharmacists who are quickly learning how to handle the vaccine.
On Monday, Rutland Regional Medical Center received not only new does of the Pfizer vaccine, which they began to administer to staff last week, but also their first shipment of the Moderna vaccine.
Rick Kowalczyk, application analyst pharmacist, said once a vaccine is received from the manufacturer, the assigned pharmacy staff “immediately get it into the appropriate storage area,” with the Moderna going into a standard refrigerator while the Pfizer goes into a deep freezer.
As part of the check-in process, the vaccines are dated so pharmacists know when their effectiveness will expire.
Kowalczyk said the staff have a daily plan for how much vaccine will be used and when so the supply on hand can be prepared for when it’s needed that day.
In a specialized room, the vaccine is combined with saline until it reaches the appropriate concentration.
“Once it’s mixed, we draw out the amount of doses we are supposed to be able to get out of it. We’ve been able to get about six doses out of each vial. At this point that’s been tremendously helpful,” Kowalczyk said.
There is a pharmacist and a technician in the room who check each other’s work.
After the mixing is complete, they are marked with special labels and taken to the room where the vaccine will be administered to patients.
The COVID-19 vaccines are different than most others, which Kowalczyk said are usually pre-mixed and ready to administer in a syringe that just needs a needle attached. Kowalczyk said this is the first vaccine he’s worked with that has such stringent storage requirements.
“The amount of planning ahead that you have to do in order to prepare this, and make sure that you have enough to supply everyone that’s scheduled for their vaccine, without having any extra ... presented a lot of logistical work that went into it,” he said.
Saisha Branchaud, director of pharmacy services, said Rutland Regional has 20 pharmacy technicians and 20 pharmacists, along with two pharmacy residents, but said the pharmacy leaders have limited the number of staff handling the vaccine to “optimize workflow and schedules and make sure we have a really safe and effective process.”
Branchaud said the vaccine was “like gold,” and the pharmacy staff wanted to make sure none was wasted.
Once the process is fully developed, it will be rolled out to the other staff so they’re all “proficient at handling this vaccine,” Branchaud said.
In addition, the others in the pharmacy still have to provide all the medications the hospital’s patients need, she said.
“Ultimately, we’re all really excited that this vaccine is here and we can start getting employees and health care workers and hopefully other segments of the population vaccinated very soon,” Branchaud said.
Kowalczyk and Branchaud are not just vaccine preparers. Both also received the first of the two shots they will need.
According to Kowalczyk, the experience was not much different than a flu shot. He said his arm was a little sore the next day but he reported no other side effects.
“Nothing that a little Tylenol didn’t take care of for me,” he said.
Branchaud said she, like Kowalczyk, suffered no unusual adverse reactions that were any different than one might feel after getting a flu shot.
“People should not be scared. They should not be worried,” she said
Branchaud joked she would take the vaccine in her eye “just to have have immunity and bring us closer to our pre-pandemic freedom.”
Last week vaccines: Rutland Regional completed initial vaccinations for almost 335 staff and EMS personnel. On Wednesday a marathon vaccination for 675 people is planned to begin at 6 a.m. and continuing through 10 p.m.
