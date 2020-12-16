As Rutland Regional Medical Center begins to vaccinate its employees, the hospital will help other local businesses and institutions make it through to their turn.
The hospital has signed a series of contracts with entities, including the City of Rutland, to provide free COVID-related occupational health services.
Hospital CEO Claudio Fort said the exact list of organizations working with the hospital was confidential, but other groups mentioned included Rutland Mental Health, as well as VNA and Hospice of the Southwest Region.
Hospital officials said during a Zoom conference Wednesday that they had been hoping to announce the program was available to other businesses in the area, but that they were not ready yet because they had been so busy getting the program up and running with the organizations already enrolled.
“We have limited capacity to bring on other folks,” said Jonathan Reynolds, the hospital’s senior pharmacy director. “We hope to change that in the near future.”
The hospital’s contract with the city provides for services evaluating the potential exposure of employees, referrals for testing and guidance on return to work. Dr. James Russell, who has been working with the organizations under the contract, said they also help evaluate a business’ COVID-related safety procedures and helps them with “what-if” scenarios.
“What if an employee shows up with the sniffles?” Russell posited. “What if an employee is in contact with someone who might be infected?”
Russell said the best practices will vary from business to business, likening dealing with potential exposure issues for the first time to parenting a newborn.
“You can read this stuff, but you have to get into it to feel comfortable interpreting it,” he said.
Cheryl Mullins, human resources director at VELCO, asked when her company might be able to enroll. Mullins said that while she was working from home, some of VELCO’s staff simply couldn’t and had to be on-site.
“The folks that operate the electrical grid need to be on-site and they need to be in a room together,” she said. “We’re not health care professionals. We felt all along we really could benefit if we had some expert advice.”
Reynolds said they could not offer a timeline because they were still setting up the program. Fort said companies that would like to join when the hospital is ready to take on more should email Reynolds at jonathan.reynolds@rrmc.org
“As we build capacity, we will look to contact you,” he said.
Reynolds said despite the imminent arrival of more vaccine to Vermont, a broad return to normalcy in workplaces was still far off.
“We’re going to have to vaccinate a lot of people to get to that,” he said.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
