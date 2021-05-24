After fewer than five months and about 60,000 doses, officials at Rutland Regional Medical Center say they are closing down the mass vaccination clinic at the Holiday Inn in mid-June.
Opportunities to get vaccinated still will be available. After reaching more than 70% of the county's population with either one or both doses of the vaccine, between the clinics and other providers such as pharmacies, the need in Rutland County no longer supports a large-scale clinic.
Leah Denton, director of clinical services, said the intent for the staff at the hospital, the Vermont Department of Health and Gov. Phil Scott has been to get as many people vaccinated as quickly as and early as possible after vaccines became available.
Rutland Regional worked with the administrators at the Holiday Inn to use the space.
“In the beginning, we were six days a week, 12-14 hours a day, week in and week out, doing 600 to 700 people a day, and that brought us to where we are today, winding down,” Denton said.
Denton said the health care providers had a commitment to being positive, as patients came through and could openly discuss questions or concerns in order to “eliminate anxiety.”
“(I think) anybody who left the clinic felt as though they could share with their neighbors and family and friends. 'If you have any questions, if you're doubting, speak up and go and we'll help you understand and answer your questions.' If you still don't want to have the vaccine, then don't, but they'll make it as easy as possible,” she said.
Denton said people coming in now to get vaccinated are telling health care providers they have been assured by others who had already received a vaccination that the shots are safe and effective with few side effects.
“I think people are seeing, in their mind, it is safe,” she said.
A news release announcing the planned end of the clinics, June 13, called the change a “major milestone achievement in the fight against COVID-19.”
Since February, nurses from the hospital and the Visiting Nurses Association and Hospice of the Southwest Region have staffed the clinics, along with other health care providers, to get individuals quickly and safely vaccinated using a bigger site than was available at the RRMC campus.
In a statement, Fran Sun, the clinic supervisor, said the administrators were proud of the staff.
“All of their efforts, coupled with our community’s willingness to put this pandemic behind us, has helped us reach the 70% partial or complete vaccination mark,” Sun stated.
Denton said there was a decision early on that the clinics had to provide a good experience for patients.
“The part we were blessed with is our senior leaders and the people from the Vermont Department of Health knew that what we were seeing from news outlets across the country, we couldn't repeat in Vermont. We couldn't have lines that were blocks long; we couldn't have a group of seniors in the middle of winter trying to sludge through and stand outside. That just wasn't going to fly,” she said.
Appointments and some limited walk-ins for first doses will continue to be accommodated through June 13.
The release promised that a second shot, if needed, will be given at a site near the hospital.
RRMC staff are working with the health department and other community partners to transition to other vaccination delivery options, including working with local primary care providers.
Dr. Jonathan Reynolds, vice president of clinical services at Rutland Regional, said in a statement that hospital leaders “feel really good” about their response to the pandemic and the future availability of vaccines in Rutland County.
Denton said RRMC will maintain a walk-in clinic for vaccinations through July 2.
For information about upcoming walk-in clinics and other pop-up vaccine opportunities, visit healthvermont.gov/myvaccine
