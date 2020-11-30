Rutland City Public School students were learning remotely on Monday.
Superintendent Bill Olsen announced in a letter to families Friday that the entire district would be moving to remote learning until Dec. 7.
“We came to the conclusion that, for safety reasons, we felt it was necessary to have our schools go remote for the course of this week,” he said, noting that it also gave the district time to assess any potential staffing shortages, which were a factor in the decision to go remote.
“Even having a couple of people out in each building every day makes it a struggle,” he said.
Olsen said he hopes that by next week there would also be better picture of how the novel coronavirus was spreading through the community following an anticipated post-Thanksgiving spike.
RCPS began the school year with in-person learning five days a week for grades K-8. Students at Rutland High School and Stafford Technical Center have been on an alternating in-person/remote hybrid model.
“Priority number one is the safety and health of our students and staff,” Olsen said.
Last Tuesday, Gov. Phil Scott authorized schools to add a question to daily health checks asking students if they were part of multi-family gatherings over Thanksgiving break. If so, students would be required to transition to remote learning and quarantine for 14 days, or seven days following a negative COVID-19 test.
The direction followed an executive order issued on last month, which suspended all multi-household social gatherings statewide.
The decision to question students rankled some Vermont families. Scott acknowledged as much at a news conference Friday, but stayed the course.
“I think you can chalk that up to either hitting a nerve — either a guilt-nerve or just a resistance-nerve — but the intent was really to protect Vermonters, and because we’re seeing so much community spread and had to put a stop to it somehow,” the governor said.
Still, some school districts, like RCPS, did not want to put kids in that position.
“We were worried about the intrusiveness of that question,” Olsen said. “And we were worried about the challenge of having a large number of kids, students and staff on Monday coming back from break, that we would have to say, ‘Well, you’re gonna have to quarantine if you answer the question affirmatively.’”
While RCPS has so far been the only district in Rutland County to go remote for the entire week, Rutland Northeast Supervisory Union was remote Monday.
“This is a proactive planning day and that depending on resources, next steps will be clearly identified Monday afternoon as classes and schools may be impacted differently by staffing capacity,” Superintendent Jeanne Collins wrote in a message to families last Tuesday.
On Monday afternoon, Collins wrote in an email to families that all elementary schools, including grades seven and eight at Barstow Memorial School in Chittenden, will return to in-person learning today. Otter Valley Union Middle and High School will be remote for another day.
The decision was based on responses to a survey question sent out to RNESU families inquiring if they have attended any multi-household gatherings in the last 14 days.
According to Collins, not enough OV families responded to the survey, thus requiring another day of remote learning while administrators gathered more responses.
Moving forward, Collins stated that the “question will continue to be asked of adults only on the daily health screening.”
“We will not be asking this of students, as we do not believe it would be right when they may not be able to interpret the guidance or be in control of their family’s actions,” she wrote.
Meanwhile, other districts around the state have taken more conservative steps.
Two Rivers Supervisory Union, which serves communities of Rutland and Windsor Counties, announced earlier this month that it will be remote until Jan. 11.
In Bennington County, Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union will be remote until Dec. 4.
The Barre Unified Union School District announced last Wednesday it will remain fully remote until Jan. 4.
In Washington County, Central Vermont Supervisory Union Superintendent Susette Bollard announced Washington Village School and Northfield Elementary School will be remote until at least Dec. 7 after several students tested positive for COVID-19 and a number of were required to quarantine.
On Sunday evening, CVSU announced that Williamstown Middle and High School will also be going remote until Dec. 4.
“The move to remote learning is not due to a positive test. We have faculty and staff members who are following the guidelines set forth by the Governor and quarantining,” WMHS Interim Principal Gary Clark stated in a post on the school’s Facebook page. “As much as we would like to be in person, we simply cannot offer the quality of education we desire with this number of adults out of our building.”
Back in Rutland, two local groups have acknowledged how disruptive the shift to remote learning can be for working families. Both the Rutland Recreation and Parks Department and Boys & Girls Club of Rutland County have announced they will be offering child care options for RCPS students this week.
The rec department will offer child care to students in grades K-6 at the Courcelle Building on North Street Extension from 7:30 am to 5 p.m. The cost is $20 per day, but Recreation Superintendent Kim Peters said no one would be turned away, explaining several anonymous donations that have been made to ensure all families that need child care get it.
The rec department already has been providing child care on Wednesdays for students in the Greater Rutland County Supervisory Union, who learn remotely that day.
“Wednesday is going to be a full day. We’ll probably serve on Wednesday, about 45 kids total,” Peters said.
She said 15 RCPS students attended Monday.
Students are expected to provide their own Chromebook, a daily schedule, lunch and snack and face mask.
Space is limited. Anyone looking to register should email Peters at kimp@rutlandrec.com.
The Boys & Girls Club, which has been running a remote learning program this fall, will continue to offer it this week to RCPS students at the club’s Merchants Row location. The club offers with wifi, adult supervision, computers and meals from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Families are asked to call 747-4944 to register and get information about costs and schedules.
