A COVID-19 cluster in Rutland County has grown from two cases to 11, state officials said Tuesday.
Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine first mentioned the cluster's existence at Gov. Phil Scott's Monday news conference, saying there had been two cases at a "Rutland County work site" and that subsequent testing was under way. It was mentioned as one of "several small investigations" the state was conducting into COVID-19 cases, with another mentioned at a "residence" in Windham County.
Late Tuesday, Deputy State Epidemiologist Laura Ann Nicolai said the number of cases in the Rutland County cluster was up to 11. She said all were associated with the workplace, which the state would not identify due to privacy concerns.
"I can't convey the name of the work site," she said. "It would be identifying to the individuals that work there ... It could identify cases and individuals who are quarantining."
Nicolai said state officials were in the process of interviewing the newly identified patients for contact tracing and would conduct further testing as needed.
"We do not have a definite number yet of individuals who are potential contacts," she said.
This means it is too early to say whether the outbreak has been contained, Nicolai said. She said the work site was still operating as of Tuesday, but that she did not know what its plans were for Wednesday and beyond.
Nicolai said they believed the infection was spread within the workplace.
"We can't say definitively where a transmission occurred, but that it our impression," she said, adding there was no indication that the company had failed to observe health and safety protocols. "To my knowledge, they were following recommendations. I am not aware of any infractions."
In the meantime, Nicolai said the Department of Health is offering the same advice it has all along: avoid large gatherings; wash your hands frequently; take precautions and get tested if you have symptoms.
"We would just like to encourage everyone to be aware," she said.
Mayor David Allaire said late Tuesday afternoon that if the location were in the city, he had not been informed and that he imagined he would have been. He said the news was not enough to give him pause about moves to reopen the city following state guidance.
"Until I know more about where and what the different circumstances are, it does not," he said. "I think people, generally speaking, are taking precautions. That's not everybody and you're not ever going to get everybody ... but I think for the most part, and the numbers bear this out, we've been doing the right thing."
A news release sent out by the Department of Health Tuesday put Vermont's total cases at 1,164, but Nicolai said the nine new Rutland County cases would not be included in the state's tally until the Wednesday update.
The governor and Levine have both said that small, localized outbreaks are to be expected as the state begins slowly reopening, but that they will not necessitate a reversal of the reopening process if they can be contained.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.