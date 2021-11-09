Multiple clinics have been scheduled around Rutland County through the end of November to provide opportunities for families to have their children, ages 5 to 11, to be vaccinated locally.
Ted Fisher, a spokesman for the Vermont Agency of Education, said parents can register kids to get the vaccine by registering online or, if they’re already registered from when they got their own vaccine, sign in and register.
Visit the website at tinyurl.com/hjdw5rdx To find a list of the clinics scheduled through early January. The clinic schedule lists times, dates and locations. It also provides information about whether a clinic is offering the vaccination for kids ages 5 through 11, ages 12 through 17, or for adults looking to get a first vaccine or a booster.
Many of the clinics offer one or two kinds of shots, but not all three.
Children in the 5-11 age group or the 12-17 group need to get Pfizer shots. In addition, any child under 17 needs to have a parent or guardian accompany them to get the vaccine.
A warning on the Vermont Department of Health website states, “If you walk in to a clinic without an appointment, you are unlikely to get a vaccine.”
According to Fisher, about half of Vermont’s 188 schools will be hosting first dose clinics, as will some community clinics and pharmacies.
“Also the pediatric primary care physicians will be receiving vaccines, I think, in the next few weeks so there will be a lot of different opportunities available,” he said.
The goal for school clinics was to get as many as possible, Fisher said, and the state targeted locations where families might have more accessibility challenges than places where there were pharmacies or medical practices close by. Many of those school-based clinics may be in Northeast Kingdom schools or along the Route 9 corridor.
The school-based clinics are not restricted to students at the host school.
“We also have students who go to independent schools who are home-study students who for whatever reason might not have access or even just, they don’t have access on the day the clinic is there so there’s an ability for folks to go to a place that is accessible and convenient for them,” he said.
Fisher reminds residents that even if there isn’t a geographic restriction, many of the clinics only are giving vaccinations for children in one of the two younger age groups.
He also noted that he’s heard some of the clinics across Vermont, not just in Rutland County, already have scheduled as many vaccinations as they expect to be able to handle during a daylong session.
“That’s not a surprise given how much interest there is in the vaccine right now,” he said.
To ensure a spot for their children, parents and guardians can go online to vermont.force.com/events/s/selfregistration to register if they’re not already in the system and then use the website to find an available clinic, serving the appropriate age range for the family’s children and schedule an appointment.
The health department website explains the specific method for providing protection for younger Vermonters.
“Children 5 to 11 will receive the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. The dose is specially formulated for this age group — one-third the size of the dose for people 12 and older. This provides enough protection with the least potential for side effects. Just like adolescents and adults, children will receive two doses of the vaccine given three weeks apart,” the website states.
Bennett Truman, a spokesman for the Vermont Department of Health, said that as of 3 p.m. on Monday, more than 14,000 children in Vermont, between the ages of 5 and 11, has either scheduled or received their first dose.
Fisher said officials from the education and health departments also would be watching the clinic results and expect to add other clinics as the vaccine doses are available.
“We’re in a place where we have more demand than supply right now but that will change,” he said.
Clinics for kids 5 to 11 are scheduled today at the Diamond Run Mall, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and at Clarendon Elementary School, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Through November, the scheduled Rutland County vaccination clinics for the same age group are scheduled for:
Wednesday: Wallingford Village School, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Thursday: Diamond Run Mall, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Friday: Diamond Run Mall, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Nov. 15: Diamond Run Mall, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Nov. 16: Diamond Run Mall, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Nov. 16: Rutland Northeast Primary School, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Nov. 17: Rutland Intermediate School, 9 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.
Nov. 18: Diamond Run Mall, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Nov. 19: Diamond Run Mall, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Nov. 22: Diamond Run Mall, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Nov. 23: Diamond Run Mall, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Nov. 30: Clarendon Elementary School, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
