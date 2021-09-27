Rutland County set a record for new cases of COVID-19 late last week.
“Pretty much, everybody who isn’t vaccinated is going to get COVID,” said Dr. Rick Hildebrant, chief medical information officer and director of hospital medicine at Rutland Regional Medical Center. “You are at such a higher risk and there’s so much COVID in the community right now.
The county hit a peak Friday with 42 new cases. That number has slacked off since, with 24 reported on Monday. The 14-day case count stands at 386.
Rutland County does not have the highest infection rate in the state — that distinction goes to Orleans County, with a population less than half of Rutland County. It had a 14-day case count of 356.
Rutland County has an overall vaccination rate of 82.5% — far from the worst in Vermont but still below the statewide average of 87.6% of Vermonters getting at least one dose.
The spike is part of an overall upward trend over the last few weeks, which state officials had previously attributed to people mingling without observing precautions during Labor Day gatherings.
“We are still seeing a lot of community transmission right now across the state, not necessarily due to a single factor like Labor Day, but a combination of factors including the opening of schools,” Vermont Department of Health spokeswoman Katie Warchut wrote in an email.
Rutland City Schools Superintendent Bill Olsen said cases identified at schools had gone from “a steady drip” to “a slow trickle,” but Olsen said that students showing up to school with COVID appeared to be keeping it to themselves.
“We always try to figure out where that might have come from,” he said. “I don’t want to say this with complete certainty, but I don’t think we’ve had an in-school transmission. There’s been a lot of friend-to-friend transmission outside school.”
With vaccines still unavailable for children under 12, Olsen said the schools are following the same procedures as last year, but that the public at large was no longer keeping to the same levels of caution.
“If you see kids at a playground after school, or see people socializing, it’s bound to spread,” he said. “ We’re trying to do what we can inside the building, but I don’t know that we can compensate for what happens after school hours.”
Hildebrant said that many people are numb to the safety guidelines after following them for a year and a half. They think the pandemic is effectively over, he said, adding the pandemic is functioning differently now between the vaccines and the delta variant. While people who are vaccinated catch COVID significantly less, it still happens, Hildebrant said, and the symptoms can be so mild that it might not occur to them they have the virus and could pass it on.
“Unfortunately, every kid under the age of 12 is unvaccinated,” he said. “That can be a way it can spread.”
Hildebrant said there have been cases of children bringing the virus home to their families, a risk because household internal practices tend to be more lax than that of schools or workplaces. He said there also is more community transmission than in the early part of the pandemic.
“In the past, there were clusters,” he said. “That’s just not the case this time around. We’re seeing it everywhere from everyone. ... We’re seeing a lot, a lot, a lot more younger individuals contracting the illness.”
A lot of those younger people are showing up in the emergency room, Hildebrant said, and medical facilities are feeling the pressure — not just from an increased caseload but also a staffing shortage.
All this is going on while infection rates in other nearby regions are significantly down. Hampshire County in Massachusetts showed a rate last week that was about a third of Rutland County’s while Saratoga County’s in New York was less than a tenth of Rutland County’s.
“Some of it has to do with, the state of New York has already peaked,” Hildrebrant said. “They’ve already infected everybody with delta and they’re ramping down. We’re on the upswing. ... They happen to be doing better now because they were doing worse a month ago.”
Hildrebrant said the main risk, aside from being unvaccinated, is being unmasked indoors with other people for extended periods of time.
Mayor David Allaire, who recently ordered city employees to once again begin wearing masks on the job, said the spike has raised his level of concern, especially when several deaths were reported over the weekend.
Allaire said he plans to watch the governor’s remarks on Tuesday as he thinks about whether additional measures need to be taken within the city.
“I don’t want to,” he said. “I’m hoping this is the peak and we’ll head back down.”
The state overall reported 196 new cases on Monday, with 36 hospitalized and seven in intensive care. The death toll stands at 310.
Meanwhile, Hildebrant said there’s another disease people should have on their minds and get vaccinated for.
“Flu is coming,” he said. “Last year, we didn’t see any flu. Everybody hand-washed. Everybody stayed away from public spaces.”
Hildebrant said he expects this year to be a very bad year for the flu.
“Flu goes in cycles, where there’s years where it wanes and years where it’s incredibly deadly,” he said.
