Rutland’s hospital is taking steps to develop its capacity for testing samples in-house to determine whether a patient has COVID-19 and whether the hospital has enough personal protective equipment, or PPE, to be in “relatively good shape,” according to Claudio Fort, president and CEO of Rutland Regional Medical Center.
In an update on the efforts of Rutland Regional Medical Center to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus and COVID-19 sent out over the weekend, Fort thanked UVM Medical Center for supplying sample collection kits and Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center for testing the samples collected from RRMC’s hospitalized patients. With Dartmouth-Hitchcock’s help, patients can know within 24 hours if they are infected with COVID-19.
The update said RRMC has two instruments that can test samples for COVID-19. Staff members are working with their vendors to procure the supplies to “build” and validate these tests. Fort said the hospital staff believe this should be ready by the end of April.
“The benefit to that for our physicians and their patients would be to get a much quicker turnaround than under our current practice where we’re sending them to the state lab or Dartmouth or even to the Mayo Clinic’s lab (in Minnesota,)” Fort said this week.
Dr. Rick A. Hildebrant, chief medical information officer and medical director for hospital medicine at RRMC, said a DNA test is needed to determine if a patient has COVID-19.
For a preliminary chain reaction test, or PCR, medical staff insert something that looks like a cotton swab in the nose of a patient to collect a sample from the oropharynx The sample is put in a machine that replicates the sampled DNA to try to detect the virus on a spacial analyzer,
Some PCR tests are done in-house and some are sent to reference laboratories such as the Mayo Clinic, Hildebrant said.
“For COVID-19, we have to not only have the correct primers, which is sort of the DNA to run the test in-house, we also have to validate that it’s accurately giving us results. That takes some time (to set up),” he said.
Fort said there are still concerns that even if RRMC has the equipment and approved validation protocol in place, the supply chain for the materials needed for the test could be unreliable as hospitals throughout the country will need the same materials.
According to Fort, collaborations with others in the state, including the UVM Medical Center and the Vermont Department of Health and those with ties to Vermont, like Dartmouth-Hitchcock, have made RRMC’s testing efforts possible.
For the PPE, which include items such as masks and gloves, Fort said the hospital staff worked to get ahead of the predicted shortage.
“I give a lot of credit to the staff. First of all, our supply chain people at Rutland, very early on, they identified that this would be a problem at our incident command, so they really tried to be proactive in securing these critical supplies. We tried to stock up as much as possible back in February,” he said.
Fort recalled a time when it seemed as if no more PPE was going to be immediately available, and there was no way to tell if Vermont and Rutland were going to see a “surge.” When people who had COVID-19 or were being tested for the virus began to seem treatment in Rutland, Fort said the hospital staff began “burning though PPE pretty quickly.”
According to Fort, physicians like Hildebrant and Dr. Todd Gregory, head of the emergency department, instituted conservation techniques to extend the useful life of PPE while still getting the protective benefit.
Hildebrant said the doctors used three strategies, primarily: Prolonged use of the PPE, reusing N95 masks under a sterilization protocol created by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or CDC, and preserving N95 masks for when they’re really needed.
The real critical shortage during the pandemic has been the N95 masks, according to Hildebrant. Extending the use has involved wearing one mask all day instead of discarding a mask and using another for each patient contact.
“We were able to do that by moving patients who have COVID-19, into a cohorted space so that the nursing staff and other staff can sort of see those patients all together,” he said.
Because COVID is “behaving more like a droplet illness,” than an airborne illness, Hildebrant said the N95 masks are only needed under certain circumstances with COVID patient.
Fort said there was a fear that when the expected peak hit, RRMC could have 40 to 50 highly infectious critical-care patients and few pieces of PPE available.
“We did not want, at that point, for our staff to be taking care of (patients) with handkerchiefs around their mouths,” he said.
Fort said the actions of the procurement staff and the conservation techniques, along with a third factor, that the number of cases in Vermont have not yet been as many as predicted under the “worst case scenario” models, have put RRMC in “pretty good shape right now.”
Also, RRMC saw the benefit of local companies, like Casella Waste Collection and Magic Brush Painters, along with dentists, veterinarians and some private residents, who had N95 masks to donate.
