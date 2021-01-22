Taxpayers in Rutland Town got a first look at the school budget this week.
On Wednesday evening, the School Board of the Rutland Town School District outlined its budget for fiscal year 2022 during a virtual pre-Town Meeting Day presentation.
The proposed expenditure budget is $8,611,782, up 2.2% from the current year. The application of a surplus of $186,458 will hold education spending to a 1.26% increase. Education spending per equalized pupil is calculated to be $16,730, up 0.74%, but placing it below the projected state average of $17,612.
The K-8 school is part of the Greater Rutland County Supervisory Union.
Louis Milazzo, GRCSU business manager, said enrollment for the town is holding steady at more than 350 students, with another 140 secondary school choice students in grades 9-12.
The budget reflects a $142,000 increase tuition costs and a $48,000 increase in transportation expenses. Milazzo attributed the latter to rebidding the transportation contract several years ago, which resulted in an increase in expenses.
Another a 10%, or $56,000, increase in health insurance premiums also contributed to expenses.
While there were expected increases in salaries and benefits, administrative salaries were not a factor. Board Chairwoman Lynette Gallipo explained that GRCSU administrators, including RTS co-principals agreed not to take salary increases.
“It’s unheard of,” she said, commending them for their hard work over the past year. “Because of COVID and everything else, I know they have gone above and beyond.”
Addressing the proposed tax rate, Milazzo explained that the property tax yield is forecasted to be $10,763 — 2.14% lower than the current fiscal year. A lower yield translates to a higher tax rate.
“Typically the property yield increases in a given year from between 2 and 3%. Right now, we’re seeing a 2.14% decrease in the yield. So that’s a swing of between 4 and 5% from a typical year,” he said.
In a letter to the Legislature last month, Tax Commissioner Craig Bolio outlined several factors contributing to the lower yield, including a statewide deficit caused by the pandemic, a shortfall in teacher pension funding, and normal increases in education spending.
Milazzo emphasized that the number is “just an estimate.” The Legislature typically decides on a final number in the spring, after Town Meeting Day.
For Rutland Town, this will result in a proposed equalized tax rate of $1.55 before the application of the common level of appraisal — up 4 cents, or 2.94%. The CLA — a metric used by the state to determine local tax rates — crept up around a quarter of a percent to 100.02% of fair market value, resulting in an adjusted tax rate of $1.55, an increase of 2.66%.
Gallipo said the lower yield came as a surprise, noting that lawmakers had assured school districts that “the deficit would not be on the backs of education.”
She stressed that the tax rate proposed in the budget is a “worst case scenario.”
“I do not believe the legislators will make us make up all of that amount,” she said.
Board member Matt Branchaud praised the budget.
“There’s no fluff in there. There’s nothing we can cut out but the teachers,” he said, adding that that health care premiums, which have increased more than 30% in three years, are set at the state level have.
“It’s a tough year for people, and I understand,” Branchaud said. “I’ve heard a lot of people out there saying that they may vote ‘no’ to the budget. Obviously, you can vote any way you like, but at this point there’s nothing else to cut out there.”
Voters will get another chance to review the budget at a virtual town meeting at 7 p.m. March 1.
jim.sabataso @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.