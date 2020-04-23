Rutland Youth Theatre has gone digital.
With performance venues closed and rehearsals precluded by social distancing, the organization has begun a pivot to video to offer local youth a creative outlet during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We want the kids to feel like they have a voice and can find their voice," program director Nikki Adams said. "Part of what happened in March was not only were we shut down, but we had to cancel the performance of 'Wizard of Oz. We had a lot of broken hearts. Now we're trying to get more creative."
Adams said volunteer Tegan Waite came forward with the suggestion they make use of Flipgrid, an online video discussion platform she uses as a third grade teacher for Rutland Town School.
"You can post videos and other people can post videos back," Waite said. "Whoever makes the grid can be in charge of it and monitor it."
They started out with Waite posting videos with dance lessons and Sam Rodgers -- who was directing "Wizard of Oz" -- doing voice lessons. Then they started challenging the groups young members to make their own videos. Last week they issued a challenge to record a 30-second dance routine to Martha and the Vandellas' "Dancing in the Street."
Torrance Behrendt, 13, jumped at the chance. The seventh grader at Mill River Union High School had been cast in "Wizard of Oz" and was glad to have a creative outlet, so he choreographed a jazz dance piece.
"I prefer lyrical or hip-hop, but that was the type of music they gave us," she said. "It was good. It was a little annoying because you had to do exactly 30 seconds and tape it on the app."
Still, Behrendt said she was happy to perform again and Waite said it showed — they chose Behrendt's video to feature on the Rutland Youth Theatre Facebook page.
This week's challenge is to write and perform a short skit on how actors stay busy during quarantine.
"It could be something dramatic or comedic," Waite said. "They were encouraged to include their house members in the challenge."
Next week will feature a singing challenge. Waite said anyone in the community is welcome to check out the Rutland Youth Theatre Facebook page and participate.
"They don't have to be a part of a past Rutland Youth Theatre show to get involved going forward," she said. "It's for everyone and anyone."
