Rutland was in a giving mood during the holidays.
Brian Collamore, head of the WSYB Christmas Fund, said the fundraiser for local families did better than anyone expected in the face of a pandemic.
Collamore said this was the Christmas Fund's 50th year, though he said he was counting from its unofficial beginning in 1971, when it grew out of the station's on-air readings of "Letters to Santa."
"It was obvious to everyone but the kids that (Santa) was the same guy who had just read the news," Collamore said.
That year, Collamore said, they received a letter from a little boy who didn't want toys, but instead asked for boots and a blanket for his brother. A window had broken in their home and without money to fix it, the family had covered it over with cardboard.
"The letter was read on the air and all of a sudden people were calling, 'Can we help? Can we help?" Collamore said.
The station staff took up a collection, fixed the window and bought the family toys. Collamore said he considers that the beginning of the Christmas Fund. The following year the station began to ask on-air whether people wanted to contribute to help families in need.
"We might have raised $5,000," he said. "We went out, found people that needed it, and gave them presents and stuff."
A couple of years after that, the station established a 501(c)3 for the fund. Today they work with area nonprofits, churches and schools to assemble a three-tiered list of families in need, and then supply gift cards to as many of those families as they can, starting with the neediest tier.
Collamore said none of the money raised goes to administrative expenses; station staff volunteer their time, and the station picks up incidental costs such as postage.
"A penny in is a penny out," he said.
Collamore said they were worried it would be a lackluster year because the pandemic was keeping the station from doing the outside broadcasts that typically drew most of the donations. Instead, donations had to be mailed in or dropped off at the station. They were, Collamore said — many of them.
"We managed to reach 599 families, which translated into 1,729 individuals, $45,000 in gift cards," he said. "It's unbelievable what the community did."
Collamore said he was could not say this was the best year ever for the fund — it did extremely well in the 1980s when Stewart's Shops matched local donations dollar for dollar — but it was the best in recent years, and on par with what the community came up with on its own in the better years.
BROC Executive Director Tom Donahue said the pandemic made the WSYB Christmas fund more important this year because of the increased need and the risk that would have been associated with BROC's usual annual event — a department-store like set-up where families in need can come and pick out toys for their children. WSYB's approach, he said, was much safer.
"The need has always been there, especially at this time of year," he said. "Under this languishing pandemic, it's exacerbating problems for people and adding new people due to lack of employment or lack of business for people who are self-employed."
Donahue said a new program aimed at helping families through the holidays did much better than expected, as well.
Rutland City Rotary launched a "gift-a-tree" program in which they asked the community to buy $45 Christmas trees for families that otherwise might not afford them. Rutlanders bought their neighbors 164 trees, according to Donahue, and BROC provided the families with vouchers to bring to the Rotary's tree sale in Main Street Park.
"That's a great thing when you're trying to avoid the stigma or being in need," Donahue said. "'We have some trees left over, come get them' is very different from coming and picking out a tree with your family like everyone else. ... Kudos to Rutland for being creative again and finding ways to help people who need it."
