After a year-long hiatus, Rutland Youth Theatre is back.
The troupe returns with an outdoor production of Disney’s “Aladdin Jr.,” beginning tonight at Cedar Meadow in Castleton.
The last RYT show, “Peter Pan Jr.,” was in February 2020, just weeks before the coronavirus pandemic sent the world into lockdown.
Nikki Adams, program director at Rutland Recreation and Parks Department — which oversees RYT — said families have been clamoring for the program’s return.
“A lot of parents were reaching out because they were watching their kids just behind the computer all day,” she said, explaining that she and the RYT team were committed to reengaging kids and getting them back in front of a live audience.
“I just wanted to give everyone that creative outlet because, I think, that was a difficult part of this past year,” said Adams. “The Arts kind of got overlooked for so much time. There was so much focus on guidelines and what people could do for sports; they didn't talk much about theater arts or visual arts.”
But the road to getting back onstage was not an easy one.
RYT stage manager Barb Lassen said auditions had to be submitted on video this past winter because it was still unsafe to gather in person. They even delayed rehearsals for the cast of 30 until mid-January, hoping the pandemic would subside and allow everyone to be together.
Ultimately, Lassen said they had to move forward with virtual rehearsals, intermittently transitioning to in-person as conditions allowed.
“It's been quite a year for these kids. They've been amazing,” she said.
Rutland native Jacob Patorti will direct the show.
Patorti, who has served as music director for RYT productions in the past, said the troupe holds special meaning for him.
“As a student, this is where I found my feet,” he said.
Prior to the pandemic, Patorti was living in New York, where he was working on a musical. When Broadway went dark and all productions were halted last spring, he made his way home to Rutland County.
A theatre arts educator, Patorti said he quickly realized that he “deeply” missed teaching kids in person.
So when RYT choreographer Kimberly Wortman reached out to offer him a directing gig, he leapt at the opportunity.
“Immediately I thought, ‘I don't care what it takes,’” he said. “That was the first light inside of this darkness for me — this global pandemic — creating darkness for the arts, specifically.”
Patorti admitted he struggled with interacting with kids virtually at first, but credits Wortman and musical director Kristin Cimonetti with setting a strong example to follow.
“They had a fabulous way of using that resource,” he said, explaining that he came to use “seated time” with cast members as an opportunity to get to know them and talk about history and the craft of acting.
Indeed, having meaningful conversations is something Patorti and the rest of the RYT team have been doing regularly during this production.
While “Aladdin” is a classic Disney franchise, Patorti acknowledged it requires a degree of cultural awareness and sensitivity.
He addressed the appropriateness of staging a production featuring non-white characters in a predominantly white community like Rutland, stating it’s a conversation that began the first time he met with the production team.
“As a storyteller, we're supposed to be able to take on any form,” he said. “The fine line comes from being ignorant and being intentionally disrespectful.”
Patorti noted that costume designer Jackie Walker worked to ensure costumes were not offensive to other cultures. He said articles of clothing like harem pants and hijabs, which might be familiar from the films, will not be present here.
“The kids are the forefront,” he said. “The last thing any of us will allow is someone to make the kids feel like they're doing something inappropriate.”
Adams added, “Theatre arts (is) a way that we can bring different cultures to a community that lacks diversity.”
She said the theater can help “open the door for a conversation about differences in other places and other cultures and share how wonderful differences can be.”
Patorti praised the young cast for rising to the challenge of staging a show during the pandemic, which involved social distancing, remote rehearsals and learning how to speak and sing while wearing cumbersome, wire-framed singing masks.
“The kids are just conquering all of it,” he said. “I think the kids, really more than any of us, deserve to be congratulated.”
And while the kids may be the stars of the show, Partori said the outdoor venue at Cedar Meadow is a star in its own right.
According to Patorti, who serves as coordinating and artistic director, the venue was developed and built by Merchants Hall and the Vermont Theater Lab with RYT in mind.
(Patorti and his family own and operate Merchants Hall in Rutland.)
An elevated stage set within an open field, Patorti said the space is impressive.
“It's quite magical — the evening performances, specifically — you arrive in daylight and as the sun starts setting, more of the stage lights start coming into play. I’m sure it'll be easy to lose yourself,” he said.
The backdrop, combined with a set designed by Kelly Connaughton and music directed by Kristin Cimonetti, will make this production one to remember, said Lassen.
“It's going to be an experience that a lot of people probably have never experienced before,” she said. “It’s going to be an experience, I think, people will talk about forever.”
Rutland Youth Theatre will present a preview performance of “Aladdin Jr.” tonight at 7:30 p.m. at Cedar Meadow VT, 710 Rice Willis Road in Castleton. Preview show tickets are half-price for cast family members, teachers and essential workers.
The show opens Friday at 7:30 p.m., with repeat performances on Saturday at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. A rain date matinee is scheduled for Sunday at 2 p.m. Admission to the matinee show is free for members of the Mentor Connector, Boys & Girls Club and the Rutland City Public Schools after-school drama club.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for children and senior citizens. Call 773-1822 or visit www.rutlandrec.com/ryt to reserve tickets. A limited number of tickets will also be available at the gate. Audience members are reminded to bring their own chairs and blankets.
