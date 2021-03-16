High school students from around Vermont gathered Monday evening to share their experiences of living through the past year under the coronavirus pandemic.
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., hosted the 90-minute virtual town hall meeting, which covered a wide range of topics, including mental health, learning struggles and college preparation. Nearly 500 Vermont students participated in the event, which was viewed by more than 151,000 people on social media, according to a Sanders spokesperson.
The nine student panelists were joined by youth issues advocates, educators and mental health professionals from around the state.
“You and the younger people of this country — millions of you — have seen your lives disrupted in a way that we have never seen before,” said Sanders.
Sanders told students he wanted to hear from them about what the state and Washington can do to help them and their peers. He encouraged them to “think big,” noting the more than $1 billion in federal relief is bound for Vermont as part of the American Rescue Plan, which President Joe Biden signed into law last week.
“This year, unlike other years, we have the money to do it,” he said.
Mental health was a common theme throughout the meeting, with students calling on Sanders for more accessible and robust services.
Iva Armour-Jones, a senior at Brattleboro Union High School, spoke about struggling with her mental health during the past year.
From her perspective, schools have focused more on keeping test scores up than making sure students are emotionally healthy.
“I find that a lot of the mental health issues I and my peers have faced have been exacerbated not just by the isolation and uncertainty of this time, but by the continued rigor and pace of our education and lives with limited mental health resources,” she said.
She explained that when asked by teachers where their stress levels were on a scale of 1 to 10, she and her classmates consistently said they were at an 8.
Armour-Jones said she currently attends classes via Zoom for 6 hours a day followed by another 5 hours of homework.
“I feel that in some cases, there’s been a failure to acknowledge the mental suffering of our generation and how that has undeniably caused so many of us to feel overwhelmed and, at times, even hopeless.”
Isabella Lafemina, a junior at Rutland High School, said not being able to see family was a challenge. She explained that even though her grandparents live nearby, she was unable to see them for months because they were in the high-risk category.
Neither has she seen her father since last year because he lives out of state.
To better address youth mental health concerns, Lafemina recommended better educating teachers so they can be more empathetic to students who are struggling.
Colin Palmer, a senior at YouthBuild in Burlington, said the lack of social interaction during the past year led him to become withdrawn and anxious.
“It became clear that face-to-face interaction was essential for me to truly have a successful learning experience,” he said.
According to Palmer, social services have been difficult to access this year.
“I am currently on a 2-month waiting list to go see a therapist, and I have not received any information since,” he said.
Cath Burns, a psychologist and clinical director of Vermont’s COVID Support Line, acknowledged that mental health providers are in high demand. She offered potential alternatives, including school guidance counselors, medical doctors and group therapy.
In a statement released Tuesday marking the 1-year anniversary of the pandemic, Vermont National Education Association President Don Tinney called for an expansion of counseling services in schools.
“The waiting lists for students in a mental health crisis have been too long since before the pandemic, and we need an all-hands-on-deck approach to delivering the psychological services our students so desperately need today,” he stated.
Sanders noted the American Rescue Plan contained funding for the expansion of mental health services.
“What I just would say is that the legislation passed is going to provide a huge amount of money to hopefully improve the mental health crisis that we are facing as a state and a country,” he said.
Also, Sanders encouraged young people to advocate for themselves at their local school boards and the State House.
“We are a small state, and I think elected officials are pretty responsive to the people who contact them. And I would hope that more and more young people do just that. Your voices are important. You’re the future of this country,” he said.
Learning struggles during the past year was another issue student panelists were eager to discuss.
Dustin Beloin, a junior at North Country Career Center in Newport, said having unreliable online access has made learning remotely difficult.
“Living in rural Vermont doesn’t really offer the best WiFi solution,” he said, adding that he used up 80% of his monthly data plan in a single week of remote learning.
Beloin, who characterized himself as a “hands-on worker,” said sitting in front of a computer for 8 hours a day with no physical connection to teachers and classmates was hard and made school feel less essential.
“I am and always have been a straight-A student, but missing the connection to teachers took a toll on me, as it has with everybody else,” he said.
Lucas Whitaker, a junior attending Northeast Kingdom Learning Services in Newport, said he transferred into the program from Hazen Union High School after having difficulty learning remotely last spring.
He said the independent learning program at NKLS has been a better fit.
Now, a graduating junior, he said he is still facing uncertainty and stress because a number of study-abroad programs he has applied to for the fall remain up in the air because of COVID.
Like Whitaker, Carson Gordon, a senior at Mount Anthony Union High School in Bennington, used the pandemic as an opportunity to accelerate his high school career.
He said he did not thrive learning remotely in the spring.
“Anything I was doing, I was retaining for a short period of time just to reproduce on a test, like a week later, and then it was just gone from my brain,” he said.
During the summer, Gordon began the early college program at the Community College of Vermont, where he is currently enrolled.
He said missing out on his senior year was a difficult decision, but noted that Mount Anthony was fully remote for the fall semester, so he would have missed out on a number of senior experiences anyway.
Gordon said he hopes to pursue a degree in musical theater, but has struggled to get accepted into many of his desired programs because he has to compete with students who deferred from programs last year as result of the pandemic.
Other students described how the past year has impacted their future education plans.
“In my experience, classes are not nearly as well-rounded as they have been in past years, and that has been a concern for me in terms of getting ready to go to college,” said Elly Bliss, a junior at St. Johnsbury Academy.
Armour-Jones said the college application process felt isolated, noting the inability to go on college visits and having to work with her guidance counselor remotely.
“I think I feel prepared, but I think it came at a pretty big cost of mental well-being,” she said.
After the students shared their experiences, Sanders asked for summer program ideas that could help students reengage academically and socially.
Panelists suggested Sanders look to expand the Workforce Opportunity Investment Act so more youth can get paid work experience; provide more community service opportunities with programs like AmeriCorps; expand Upward Bound, which prepares low-income students for college; and offer programs this summer where colleges could connect with students.
Karen Price, director of family support for the Vermont Family Network stressed the need to keep students with disabilities in mind when considering summer programs.
“Students with disabilities have lost probably more than typical students during this pandemic,” she said. “I hope that the schools will be able to provide more robust services for kids with disabilities.”
Phyllis Currao, a guidance counselor at Proctor Junior/Senior High School, said counselors are willing to work through the summer to get students back on track for a successful return to school in the fall.
Holly Morehouse, executive director of Vermont Afterschool pointed to students’ comments about their desires to reconnect with friends and reengage with various activities, like music, sports and theater.
“I think this summer with the dollars that are coming through … this is a chance to really do something different and more for our teenagers,” she said. “Yes, it’s about jobs. Yes, it’s about learning. But I think it’s also about the soul … and those activities and those connections.”
