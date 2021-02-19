Rutland City School Commissioner candidates discussed the importance of listening and communicating during a Thursday evening virtual forum.
The forum, sponsored by Rights and Democracy and the Vermont-NEA, was streamed on Zoom to an audience of about 60.
Six of the seven candidates on the March 2 ballot took part in the forum: Kam Johnston, Marisa Kiefaber, Tricia O’Connor, Commissioner Matthew Olewnik, Stephanie Stoodley and Anna Tadio. Commissioner Charlene Seward did not participate.
Candidates responded to six prepared questions posed by moderator Randal Smathers, Rutland Free Library executive director, as well as several additional questions from the public.
The first question asked candidates what experience they would bring to the board.
Kiefaber, who teaches fifth grade at Rutland Town School, said her experience as an educator is an asset.
“I think that ... expertise will really help provide some clarity and a different perspective,” she said.
O’Connor said her work as an occupational therapist has taught her how to effectively communicate with individuals to get positive outcomes.
“I'm very adept at questioning people, getting the necessary information and engaging these patients to work with me,” she said.
Olewnik, who has served on the board for seven years, also cited his experience as an educator as a strength.
“I feel like I have a really good understanding of what teachers in our schools are facing every day (and) what the administrators are facing every day,” he said.
Stoodley said her history of volunteer work with the Girl Scouts and coaching soccer has taught her how to get people to work together as a team.
“One of my rules was always you could not like each other off the field, but on the field we're a team,” she said.
Tadio, who was recently accepted into the Vermont Bar Association, said she plans to leverage her legal knowledge, stating that she has a plan to secure more state funding for education.
Johnston said as a former commissioner, he learned how to find consensus on issues in order to get things accomplished.
Next, Smathers asked candidates how, if elected, they would “push for a more inclusive atmosphere at the schools” and ensure student diversity is respected and supported.
O’Connor said the administration should address bullying and racist incidents on a “case-by-case basis.”
“It should be a given that, regardless of your race or nationality, respect should be given to each and every student. So as far as segregating it to a specific population, I don't think that's necessary. I think that's kind of regressing back in time,” she said.
Olewnik said he believes increasing diversity and inclusion in schools is important, stating his support for more opportunities for student voices to be heard as well as the district equity committee.
“When we're getting kids ready for a 21st-century world, a variety of perspectives is important,” he said.
Stoodley said School Board members have to do “more listening and less talking.”
“When presented with heated topics, including the Black Lives Matter flag and the Raider name and logo, those two specific topics were not modeled correctly, thus presenting an unnecessary discourse within the walls of our school and community,” she said.
Tadio said she believes schools can set the tone for how students comport themselves for the rest of their lives.
“I think it's really essential that our schools are accessible for everyone. And in order to be accessible for all students, students need to feel safe and included in their community,” she said.
Johnston said he supports diversity, going on to describe an information gap he believes would be resolved by creating an inspector-general position. He cited the example of the push to remove school resource officers from schools — which he opposes — instead, calling for more training of SROs so all students feel safe.
Kiefaber called for systems-level changes that would include an equity audit, if one has not been done already, and a more diverse curriculum.
Another question asked candidates how they would work alongside board members with differing opinions.
Stoodley said she would “encourage open and honest communication” between herself and other board members.
Tadio said she would actively listen and seek compromise when possible.
“At the end of the day, my opinion doesn't really matter. What matters is the facts,” she said.
Johnston spoke of the lessons he learned during his previous stint on the board.
“I was on the losing end of a number of 9-1 votes. I didn't pick up my marbles and run home. I actually tried to build consensus later on,” he said.
Kiefaber acknowledged that conflicts are inevitable and not everything will align with her personal beliefs.
“We need to make sure that any decision we're making and all conversations we're having are funneled back to the question, ‘Is this beneficial to our students?’ because that's why we're here,” she said.
O’Connor said she did not “intend to engage in community warfare over national issues.”
“I will engage all board members, and I will weigh the pros versus the cons, the risks versus the rewards. And when necessary, I will consult with the students, the staff and the community to gather additional data because, ultimately, I will be elected to serve these people,” she said.
Olewnik said he always assumes “good intentions on the part of everybody participating in the discussion in the debate.”
But while he said he will listen and learn from other people, his conscience will be his ultimate guide.
“Sometimes that's going to go against what's popular or what is the majority. Majority rule is important in a democracy, but it is not the only concern in a democracy. Protections for … minority groups are just as important in a democracy,” he said.
The next question asked candidates what services they thought district schools might offer community members.
Tadio, Johnston and Kiefaber all underscored the importance of increased communication, transparency and community engagement.
O’Connor supported more opportunities for inter-generational connections, as well as classes teaching basic money management skills.
Olewnik noted how schools have become hubs where children are receiving more than a classroom education.
“It’s the source for social-emotional wellness (and) for our kids and our families as well,” he said.
Stoodley called for more mentoring opportunities and suggested bringing in grandfathers to classrooms — similar to foster grandparent programs — so kids could benefit from positive male role models.
The coronavirus pandemic was a common answer to the next question, which asked candidates that the biggest challenge currently facing the district was.
Johnston said it was a combination of COVID-19 and finances. He urged voters to approve the school budget “for stability’s sake.”
Kiefaber said the pandemic has demonstrated the importance of schools in communities, stating, “(W)e need to continue that momentum that we've received in supporting educators supporting students supporting schools.”
O’Connor wondered what the plan to socially reengage youth would be, and how the district planned to bridge educational gaps widened by the pandemic.
Looking beyond COVID, Olewnik said the biggest challenge is “continuing to meet the needs of every child in our schools academically, but also socially and emotionally, and that just gets harder every year.”
Stoodley pointed to the budget, calling for a more in-depth analysis. She expressed her disapproval of the district’s decision to cut a number of support staff, and called the district “top-heavy” with administrative positions.
Tadio said making sure the proposed budget passes is a major issue at the moment.
“If there's no money, then we have to make cuts, and I don't want to see any cuts to student programming, teacher salaries, etc.” she said.
A question from the public asked candidates where they stood on the board’s decision to retire the Rutland Raiders name and arrowhead logo.
Olewnik said, as a white male without a connection to Indigenous communities, he recognized the need to listen.
“People are telling us from those groups that they view the mascot as something that disconnects them from being a member of the community … and I just think it's really important to listen to people that can provide a perspective that we can't have on our own,” he said.
Kiefaber, who was involved with the group who initially requested the board make the change, stated “if there is harm being done to some of our students, it's our job as school board members to rectify that.”
Tadio said the focus needs to be on unifying students and faculty.
“I think that the fact that the former mascot was divisive and offensive to some means that it's OK to leave it behind,” she said, adding that she believed it was important to hear from all sides to be transparent about the decisions being made.
Stoodley said that while she could see both sides of the argument, she disagrees with the change. She also objected to how the process was carried out, claiming it happened “behind closed doors” and with no student involvement.
“While something may have been offensive to somebody in the ’30s, ’40s, ’50s and ’60s, we as a society have evolved and moved on,” she said. “(J)ust because you have a perception of something, when you're actually looking at the definitions of those (words) … in the end, it's not offensive.”
O’Connor said, “We need to stop being victims, but we need to be victors.”
Like Stoodley, she claimed the name and logo have evolved past their original context. She added that the debate should have been used as a learning opportunity, stating “if we erase history, we will have nothing to learn,” she said.
Johnston called for compromise.
“If I'd been on the board at the time that it happened, I would have looked for some opportunities to find some common ground before we got to this ‘my-way-or-the-highway’ issue.”
The forum will air on PEG-TV, Comcast channel 1095, at 2 p.m. today, at 7 p.m. Sunday, at 9 a.m. Monday, at 5 p.m. Wednesday and at 10 a.m. Thursday. It also can be viewed any time at bit.ly/forum021821 online (YouTube).
