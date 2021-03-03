---Barstow Unified Union School District
In Chittenden and Mendon, voters approved a budget of $5,240,954 with $17,114 in equalized per pupil spending by a vote of 351 to 203.
According to Superintendent Jeanne Collins, the budget for Barstow Memorial School is up about 5.19% over the current year largely due to the district paying for high school choice for nine more students next year.
---Ira School District
Voters in Ira approved a budget of $673,941 with $15,840 in education spending per equalized pupil 58-24. The town, which has no schools of its own, allows its K-12 student residents school choice.
Budgets across the Greater Rutland County Supervisory Union passed easily Tuesday.
---Otter Valley Unified Union School District
District voters approved a budget of $21,039,634 with $15,526 in education spending per equalized pupil by a vote of 1,252 to 960.
The budget benefited from the application of $460,000 in surplus funds as local revenue, which will hold local education spending to a net increase of 1.19%, according to Brenda Fleming, director of business and finance for RNESU.
The district includes the towns of Pittsford, Brandon, Goshen, Leicester, Whiting and Sudbury.
---Mill River Unified Union School District
Voters in the Mill River Unified Union School District approved a budget of $18,896,395 with $17,543 in education spending per equalized pupil 865-586 Tuesday.
The district includes the towns of Clarendon, Shrewsbury, Tinmouth and Wallingford.
The budget increase of less than a quarter of a percent over the current year is the result of a larger-than-normal allocation of surplus monies, as well as cost-saving measures taken by the district administrators and the board, according to Superintendent David Younce.
Every district town saw at least one contested School Board race this year.
In Clarendon, Matthew Gouchberg defeated incumbent John McKenna for a three-year seat by a vote of 258 to 174.
Shrewsbury voters tapped Samantha Green for a three-year seat over Todd Fillmore 195-109.
In Tinmouth, Asha Carroll defeated Arne Majorell for a one-year seat 118-112.
In Wallingford, incumbent Maria French and newcomer Bruce Moreton secured two three-year seats. Results for the race were as follows: Erika Berner, 200; Theresa Biasuzzi, 43; French, 272; Moreton, 216; Julie Petrossi, 197.
---Rutland Town School District
Rutland Town voters approved a budget of $8,611,782 with $16,730 in education spending per equalized pupil 576-334.
The budget is up 2.2% from the current year, but according to GRCSU Business Manager Louis Milazzo, the application of a surplus of around $186,000 will hold education spending to a 1.26% increase.
In two contested School Board races, William “Billy” Canfield defeated incumbent Tim Hammond for a two-year seat, and Jeffrey Colomb bested Collin Fingon, Kirsten Hathaway and Bethany Jones for a three-year seat.
---Quarry Valley Unified Union School District
Voters in Quarry Valley approved a budget of $18,420,200 with $16,529 in education spending per equalized pupil 512-254.
The district was able to keep the budget relatively flat thanks to a larger than normal surplus from fiscal year 2020, and a $135,000 increase in tuition revenue, Milazzo said.
QVUUSD, serves the towns of Proctor, West Rutland, Poultney.
---Slate Valley Unified School District
Voters in Slate Valley towns approved a budget of $26,280,385 with $16,483.20 in education spending per equalized pupil 868-810 Tuesday.
The district includes the towns of Benson, Castleton, Fair Haven, Hubbardton, Orwell and West Haven.
The budget includes a reduction of 7.5 full-time equivalent positions, which is achieved mainly through attrition, according to Superintendent Brooke Olsen-Farrell.
The budget also reflects the district’s plans to move forward with middle school reorganization, which will create a unified middle school for all seventh and eighth graders on the Fair Haven Union High School campus by the fall of 2022.
The entire unified middle school project is estimated to cost $2.3 million. The budget approved by voters includes $600,000 in funding for the project, with another $600,000 planned for the fiscal year 2023 budget. Another roughly $400,000 will come from the capital improvements fund.
---Wells Springs School District
In Wells and Middletown Springs, voters approved a budget of $5,097,893 with $17,743 in education spending per equalized pupil 255-156.
-- From staff reports
