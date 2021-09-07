MONTPELIER — School leaders and public health advocates are calling on Gov. Phil Scott to implement a universal mask mandate for schools across the state.
In a Tuesday news conference held by the Alliance for a Better Vermont, school superintendents and medical professionals urged the administration to take action as case rates of COVID-19 remain elevated statewide because of the highly transmissible delta variant.
Within the past week, several schools around the state have either closed or moved to remote learning as members of learning communities tested positive for COVID.
On Tuesday, the state reported 114 new cases of COVID, including 33 hospitalizations and 13 in intensive care.
Last month, the Agency of Education released a two-page memo advising school districts to require universal masking for the first 10 instructional days of the school year. Districts were instructed to use the time to determine the percentage of eligible students who are fully vaccinated. After the 10 days, masks would no longer be required for all those who are eligible for vaccination once the vaccination rate among eligible students surpasses 80%.
Masks would be required for students younger than 12, who are currently ineligible to receive the vaccine.
Many school officials and medical professionals, however, have argued that the guidance doesn’t go far enough.
The guidance is less stringent than recommendations from Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), which have called for universal mask mandates in schools.
School administrators have also noted a lack of clarity from the state as to exactly how schools will verify who has been vaccinated.
Despite taking a local-control approach, school districts across the state have almost universally adopted the AOE’s recommendations. Some, like the Rutland Northeast Supervisory Union, have taken the extra step of implementing universal masking regardless of vaccination status. And one, Harwood Unified Union School District, has gone as far as requiring all school staff be vaccinated.
The Canaan School Board, meanwhile, voted 5-0 last month to not require masks at its schools — making it the only district in the state not to do so.
According to a news release from Tuesday’s event, speakers criticized the Scott administration for skirting CDC guidance. In doing so, they argued, the administration has not created conditions for “a safe and stable start to the school year.”
They cited recent data from the Vermont Department of Health, which points to a rise in COVID infections, including among children, who are currently ineligible for a vaccine.
The statement also noted that the delta variant has led to record-high child hospitalizations nationally, with more than 2,500 child hospitalizations each week.
“Governor Scott must prioritize the health and education of Vermont children,” said Anne Sosin, public health researcher at the Nelson A. Rockefeller Center at Dartmouth College.
Sosin added that data from the AAP show that Vermont has the highest cumulative percentage of cases in children, and children ages 6 to 11 have the highest rate of infection in the state.
“Returning children safely to classrooms should be the central goal of the public health response,” she said.
School superintendents present Tuesday claimed their calls for clear guidance and protocols from Scott have gone unanswered.
St. Johnsbury School District Superintendent Brian Ricca argued the Scott administration has not done everything it can to protect Vermont children.
“I feel a very visceral, professional responsibility to maintain an environment that is incredibly safe for children who are coming back and don’t even have the opportunity to get vaccinated,” he said. “My message to them: You can do more, we are asking for more, find a way to do it.”
Libby Bonesteel, superintendent of Montpelier Roxbury Public Schools called the lack of guidance from the state “a significant challenge” for her community.
“Vaccines are important, we know that, but they aren’t going to prevent transmission and shutting down schools,” she said.
Kate Larose, a Canaan parent of an immunocompromised child who was featured in a story on VT Digger last month, argued Tuesday that the lack of a mandate has left her child and other children behind.
“Good leadership and governance in this moment calls for the provision of safe learning and community environments for all children through a statewide mandate,” she said.
