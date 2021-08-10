While face masks will be mandatory for Vermont K-12 students when they return to school this fall, school officials are looking for more clarity on the state’s latest pandemic-mitigation recommendations as COVID-19 case numbers continue to rise around the state.
Last week, the state announced it would advise school districts to begin the year with all students and adults in buildings wearing masks.
The recommendations come as the highly transmissible Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to push new case counts up across the country, including here in Vermont.
On Tuesday, the state reported 83 new cases of COVID-19, with 24 hospitalizations. In the past week, 538 new cases were reported, according to Vermont Department of Health data — a nearly 50% increase from the previous week.
Last Thursday, the Agency of Education released a two-page memo outlining its guidance for schools.
“Our goal is to maintain full in-person instruction throughout the school year. We will work to continue to transition to a point in time when addressing COVID-19 is more like managing the impacts and disruptions of seasonal influenza,” it read.
According to the memo, schools should require universal masking for the first 10 instructional days of the school year. During this time districts will determine the percentage of eligible students who are fully vaccinated. After the 10 days, masks will no longer be required for all those who are eligible for vaccination once the vaccination rate among eligible students surpasses 80%.
Masks will be required for students younger than 12, who are currently ineligible to receive the vaccine.
All passengers on buses will be required to wear masks regardless of vaccination status, per federal regulation.
Masks will not be required outdoors.
The state guidance is less stringent than recommendations from Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), which have called for universal mask mandates in schools.
COVID cases among children are on the rise, according to the AAP, which reported that since the outset of the pandemic, around 4.3 million children have tested positive for COVID-19. During the past two weeks, the AAP reported a 4% increase in the “cumulated” number of COVID cases among children, with nearly 94,000 cases added in the past week.
French noted the incongruity in guidance at last week’s news conference, but said those recommendations don’t acknowledge the context in Vermont, where more than 84.6% of the eligible population is at least partially vaccinated.
Moreover, vaccination rates among eligible school-age children in Vermont is steadily increasing. As of Tuesday, 65.5% of all 12- to 15-year-olds and 73% of 16- to 17-year-olds are at least partially vaccinated.
“Vermont is certainly not an island. But Vermonters know vaccines work, and that understanding needs to be factored into our decision making for schools,” French said last week.
In order to continue to bolster vaccination efforts, the state announced Tuesday it would offer a number of school-based vaccination clinics during the next two months.
Rutland City Public Schools Superintendent Bill Olsen confirmed that three such clinics will be held at Rutland High School, though dates had yet to be confirmed.
This week, walk-in clinics have been scheduled for the following schools:
— Aug. 12 at Burr & Burton Academy, 57 Seminary Ave., Manchester.
— Aug. 13 at Champlain Valley Union High School, 369 CVU Road, Hinesburg, and Morristown Elementary, 548 Park St., Morristown.
— Aug. 15 at Spaulding High School, 155 Ayers St., Barre
Residents can visit healthvermont.gov/myvaccine online to find hours and more information.
At the state’s regular weekly press conference Tuesday, Michael Pieciak, commissioner of the Vermont Department of Financial Regulation, addressed concerns that the state’s forecast model showed case rates appeared to be on track to peak with the start of the school year later this month.
He acknowledged that the timing was unfortunate, stating, “We do anticipate them growing again over the next three weeks and then starting to come down.”
Pieciak reported that the 7-day average was projected to peak at around 140 to 147 cases a day during the next three weeks, compared to the current average of 82 cases per day.
With schools set to open in several weeks and cases on the rise, school officials are feeling pressure to have plans in place so they can communicate them to families and staff before students return.
For some officials, such as Montpelier Roxbury Public Schools Superintendent Libby Bonesteel, last week’s AOE memo has raised more questions than answers.
One concern Bonesteel raised was how schools will be expected to handle positive cases of COVID in classrooms, noting the memo’s lack of direction regarding contact tracing and quarantining.
“I think there’s some things that local districts are going to have to make some decisions about,” she said.
But whatever shape the guidance takes, Bonesteel underscored the need to provide students with a sense of normalcy.
“We’re going to try to make this school year as normal as possible for kids because that’s what they need,” she said.
In Rutland, Olsen said, despite his desire for more clarity, he supports the recommendations.
“If the scientists and the experts are saying we should be doing something, then we’re going to follow along with that,” he said. “I think that’s been good for us and for the state.”
David Younce, superintendent at Mill River Unified Union School District, said the situation creates a “leadership risk” for superintendents and school boards.
While state of emergency declaration last year provided cover for school districts to enact sweeping health and safety policies, the current memo is advisory only. That means local districts have more latitude in how they can adopt the state’s recommendations and run the risk of facing pushback from community members who might disagree with those recommendations.
“Ultimately, everybody wants to keep everyone as healthy as possible, but the way people feel about those health-based decisions is so variable that we may be entering a period of, actually, more upheaval as opposed to less by the nature of a bunch of different local decisions being made,” he said.
Younce, who is also president of the Vermont Superintendents’ Association, said he is hoping for more clarity and consistency of expectations from the state regarding the collection of student vaccination data and whether districts will be permitted to inquire about the vaccination status of employees.
“If every single place has its own local process to work through, that is going to be a real challenge,” he said.
AOE representative Ted Fisher stated in a Friday email, that the agency was “in process on determining a recommendation” for collecting and verifying student vaccination data.
Regarding employee vaccination rates, Younce said he felt comfortable assuming that people are vaccinated at “pretty high levels,” but could not say for sure.
Bonesteel, likewise, approximated that around 97% of MRPS staff has been vaccinated.
Younce also raised concerns for the well-being of educators, who will return to classrooms with unvaccinated students.
“What do those folks need in order to feel safe and secure in their school environment?” he asked. “We’ve been insulated from that for a few months because it looked like everything was lightening up, and we’ve been away. But I think that tension is going to be returning back to schools. And as August marches along, I think that tension’s going to get tightened as we go, the longer we don’t have clear direction.”
