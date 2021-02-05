MONTPELIER — State officials say schools can start playing sports against each other starting next week.
Also, they highlighted more than 10% of the state’s eligible population has received at least one shot of the vaccine for the novel coronavirus.
At his regular Friday news conference, Gov. Phil Scott Vermont’s approach to restarting school sports has been one of the most cautious in the country. Scott said that’s because the state wants to take small steps, monitor the data on what impact those steps have had and go from there.
The governor said two weeks ago that the state would allow teams to practice and scrimmage.
“Since then, we’ve been watching the data and now feel comfortable taking the next step and allow competition with some additional safety measures,” he said.
Julie Moore, secretary of the Agency of Natural Resources, said starting Feb. 12, interscholastic and youth leagues will be able to start playing games against other teams. Adult recreation leagues are still not allowed to resume play.
Moore said the sports that will be able to hold competitions include basketball, hockey, indoor soccer, indoor football, broomball and volleyball.
“As has been the case throughout the pandemic, things will look different this winter. Teams engaged in indoor sports that involve close proximity or moderate contact will be limited to no more than two games in any seven-day period and allow a minimum of at least three days between competitions,” she said.
Moore said spectators will not be allowed at games, only key personnel such as players, coaches, officials, time and score keepers and credentialed members of the media.
“We recognize that this will come as a disappointment to parents and fans of local teams, but minimizing the number of people present is essential to appropriately managing the risk associated with indoor sports events,” she said.
Moore said teams are encouraged to look for “creative solutions” for remote viewing. She suggested a team could designate a volunteer to live-stream games.
She said officials and referees will now have to wear masks during games.
The state is in the process of vaccinating all Vermonters aged 75 and older. This is the second phase of vaccinations after emergency responders, health care workers and older residents living in long-term care facilities received their shots.
The governor said the state reached an important milestone Thursday.
“Over 10% of eligible Vermonters have now received at least their first dose of the vaccine. And this is good news. It means every single day we’re getting closer to protecting those at most risk of death and getting back to normal,” he said.
The vaccines available have only been studied on those who are 16 years old or older, so those are the only ones eligible at this time. Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two doses, weeks apart, for maximum efficacy.
The governor said with the state’s vaccine allotment increasing and new vaccines close to becoming available, the state will reach 20% vaccinated much faster than 10%.
The governor also urged residents not to gather to watch the Super Bowl.
“Now is not the time to let our guard down,” Scott said. “Especially when the light at the end of the tunnel is in sight,”
The governor asked parents not to ruin the return of school sports by gathering together to watch the game and potentially causing the virus to spread.
