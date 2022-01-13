CHITTENDEN — Barstow Memorial School will move to remote learning Friday.
According to a statement from Principal David St. Germain posted to Facebook Thursday afternoon, a high number of COVID-19 cases among students and staff has made it impossible for the school to administer its Test to Stay program.
“It is our hope that this extended weekend break will give us a chance to replenish our supplies and allow faculty and staff to rest and recover,” St. Germain stated, who added that he expected the school to reopen Tuesday.
Vermont schools are closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
“We know that an unexpected day off presents many difficulties. We would not be taking this step if we had other options,” he wrote.
Rutland Town School also will be closed Friday due to “staffing and COVID-19 related issues,” according to a Facebook post, which stated the school was also closed Thursday. Remote learning will not be available.
