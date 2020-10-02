MONTPELIER — A state official says the move to Step III for K-12 schools has gone well so far.
At his Friday news conference, Gov. Phil Scott started off with a comment on the news that President Donald Trump and his wife Melania have both tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The president is hospitalized and the first lady is quarantined in the White House. The governor said he knows how stressful and troubling it can be.
“My thoughts are with the president and his family and the many people he may have come in contact with recently. It’s a reminder that this virus knows no boundaries and we have to remain vigilant in order to remain safe,” the governor said.
Keeping vigilant has been a recurring theme from the governor because the state has handled the pandemic so well, by some measures the best in the country, that he didn’t want residents to get complacent and undo the work that’s been done so far.
Part of that work includes reopening schools for in-person instruction.
On Sept. 26, the state allowed schools to move from Step II to Step III. The difference between the steps is Step III gives schools additional flexibility on how to implement the stringent rules for the operation of schools called for in Step II. Schools are now allowed to use common areas such as gyms and cafeterias, given they are properly cleaned after use. Step I called for the closure of schools across the state as consequence of the virus that took place in mid-March.
Dan French, state secretary of education, said the transition to Step III has gone smoothly. French said there have only been a few cases of the virus in students at schools in the state. That includes one student from Williamstown Middle & High School, two from Crossett Brook Middle School in Duxbury and one at Hartford High School since schools reopened Sept. 8.
French said more schools are moving towards in-person instruction as school officials become more confident in implementing the state’s health requirements. He knows this because he said the Agency of Education launched its first monthly survey this week to see what schools are offering: in-person instruction, remote learning or a hybrid model.
French said the agency will take the data from these surveys to observe trends and to inform decisions on guidance the agency may make in the future. He said survey results will be posted on the agency’s website.
Schools are also allowed to play sports against each other under Step III, so the fall sports season kicked off last weekend.
French said his impression was the competitions have gone well. He wanted to remind spectators and participants of the importance of following the state’s health guidance put in place when supporting student athletes.
