With COVID-19 cases hitting new highs in recent days, local schools have been struggling to keep the virus at bay.
Last Thursday, Vermont saw a record 251 cases — the highest single-day number since the pandemic began. That same day, Rutland County reported 41 cases, its own record high.
By Monday, numbers had settled somewhat, with the state reporting 137 new cases and Rutland County reporting 18 new cases. The 14-day total for the county was 249 — second only to Chittenden County.
The jump in cases in recent weeks has forced some schools in the county to move to remote learning as they conduct contact tracing and notify families to quarantine.
As of March 24, 96 cases of COVID-19 had been reported in Vermont K-12 schools in the previous seven days and a total of 881 cases had been reported since last March, according to data released by the Vermont Department of Health. Those numbers reflect individuals with COVID who were inside a school building while infectious.
Since late January, the total number of cases reported in schools has more than doubled.
Over the weekend, Mill River Unified Union School District Superintendent David Younce informed families that Wallingford Elementary School would be remote this entire week.
In a message to families, Younce noted that while a presumed positive case linked to WES was ultimately revised by VDH, he chose to nonetheless take the school remote because he was concerned about “more cases bubbling up quickly.”
He described the situation like a “game of whack a mole” on Monday.
“There’s just too much brewing,” he said.
Last week, both Clarendon Elementary School and Mill River Union High School were remote for a day each.
Younce admitted that the district is in better shape than others. It reported its first case of COVID in December and since then has seen about a case a week until last week when four cases across multiple schools resulted in either single grade levels or entire schools being forced to go remote.
“It really feels like in Rutland County that things are definitely escalating at this point in time,” he said.
He attributed the spike to a combination of people feeling optimistic and complacent due to the vaccine and warmer weather.
“I think there’s like a general sense of things getting lighter and, I think, unfortunately, that causes us to let up our guard a little bit,” he said.
Jeanne Collins, superintendent of Rutland Northeast Supervisory Union, stated in an email there were no new cases as of Monday, however, fours adults connected to RNESU learning communities were quarantined last week.
Earlier this month, four grade levels at Lothrop Elementary, an RNESU school, were forced to go remote after several positive cases were reported. Slate Valley Unified School District Superintendent Brooke Olsen-Farrell reported one new case Monday at Castleton Elementary School. The case, which will not require any classes to quarantine, is the first requiring contact tracing since mid-February, she said.
In the Greater Rutland County Supervisory Union, Rutland Town School was remote Monday due to COVID-related staffing issues, according to Superintendent Christopher Sell.
By Monday evening, school officials announced RTS would be closed to in-person instruction again today stating that “multiple individuals” had tested positive.
“Like other schools in the area, we have been dealing with a string of positive cases in our communities,” Sell stated in an email to the Herald.
Last week, Proctor Elementary School, another GRCSU school, shifted to remote learning for several days.
“Our schools are a direct reflection of the communities that they reside in — as we are seeing more cases in some of our communities, we are starting to see the impact on our schools,” he wrote.
In Rutland City, Superintendent Bill Olsen also noted a rise in cases impacting schools.
“It just seems like it’s popping a little bit more than what it had in the previous weeks,” he said.
Last Thursday and Friday Rutland High School and Stafford Technical Center went remote to conduct contact tracing after several cases were reported across both buildings. A classroom at Rutland Intermediate School also went remote last week.
And earlier this month, a learning pod at Rutland Middle School moved to remote learning for two weeks following a student testing positive.
Rutland High School Principal Greg Schillinger reported that approximately 25 people at RHS, who were identified as “close contacts” to COVID-positive individuals, were asked to quarantine last week. He said it’s the largest single-week number he’s seen to date.
The uptick in cases comes as the state is pushing schools to fully return to in-person learning following April break and is weighing new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations that three feet of physical distancing between students is adequate for all grade levels. Previous guidance only recommended three feet for elementary grades.
Looking past April break, which begins April 12, Collins said she doesn’t expect the recent rise in cases to impact learning at RNESU or any potential plans to bring more students back for in-person learning.
“Quarantines seem to be connected to community spread and our families have been great at self quarantines after December and February break,” she stated. “In addition, most staff will be vaccinated by then. Thus, any closures we need are expected to be isolated and not full school as of now.”
Sell noted that the majority of older GRCSU students have been back to in-person learning four days a week since the start of the school year, with a small percentage choosing to remain remote.
“The recent uptick in cases — in our communities and surrounding areas — is concerning, but I feel that if and when we do make the move to five days of in-person learning that we can handle it while still following current (Agency of Education) and (Vermont Department of Health) guidelines and restrictions,” he wrote.
At Mill River, Younce said plans for bringing more students back to the classroom after break have evolved in light of the recent spate of cases.
All district elementary schools are currently learning in person five days a week. MRUHS remains on a hybrid schedule.
Younce said the district is currently working on a plan to bring back more students that he hopes to present to families sometime next week. He will also be sending out a survey to families and school staff, which will inform his decision.
He noted that school staff getting vaccinated and the state’s expected update on distancing guidelines has removed some barriers to full return, but the increase in cases remains a concern.
“Let’s say I was putting that survey out two weeks ago. I think you might have a slam dunk that says, ‘Yeah, get them back, let’s go.’ If I put that survey out today, I don’t think you get those same results.”
Olsen said Rutland City is taking a “wait-and-see” approach to any potential changes to its current learning model, which is five days a week in person for grades K-9 and hybrid for 10-12.
One complicating factor, he said, is conducting contact tracing, which becomes exponentially harder with more bodies in the classroom.
However, he did say that principals are starting to encourage any fully remote students who might be struggling to return to the classroom.
The increase in cases in Vermont reflects an upward trend in COVID cases nationally, which is a sharp increase from earlier this year. The number of daily new infections this month has averaged between 50,000 to 60,000. On Friday, the CDC reported more than 71,000 new cases, with 30 states and the District of Columbia reporting a rise in infections.
In an interview on CBS’ “Face the Nation” Sunday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, attributed the rise to a combination of travel, new virus variants and a premature loosening of health and safety restrictions. “When you’re coming down from a big peak and you reach a point and start to plateau, once you stay at that plateau, you’re really in danger of a surge coming up,” Fauci said. “And unfortunately, that’s what we’re starting to see.”
