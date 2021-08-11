With Vermont K-12 schools set to reopen in next several weeks, school districts are scrambling to fill a higher than normal number of staff positions.
In western Rutland County, Slate Valley Unified Union School District is currently struggling to fill more than a dozen vacancies.
Superintendent Brooke Olsen-Farrell said, in addition to support staff, bus drivers and instructional assistants, she is still looking to fill several teaching positions, including a math teacher, a special educator and a librarian.
While the pandemic and a preexisting shortage of educators are contributing factors, Olsen-Farrell said a lack of affordable housing in the area has been a barrier to hiring staff. She stated that one candidate declined a job because they couldn’t find a place to live.
“We still have some new hires that don’t have housing as of today, Aug. 11,” she said.
Another challenge is competing for teaching candidates with New York State, where salaries are better and the state pension system is more secure. Olsen-Farrell said it’s not uncommon to lose new hires to better opportunities across the border.
Lacking staff, she said the she has been forced to move teaching staff around the district and increase special educator caseloads.
“We’re trying to weave it all together, but it’s definitely not ideal at all,” she said, adding that at least three budgeted positions will go unfilled this year, including one elementary-level teacher job.
Bus drivers are in short supply, meanwhile, in Washington County, where Montpelier Roxbury Public Schools (MRPS) Superintendent Libby Bonesteel said the company MRPS contracts with for busing is having difficulty hiring drivers.
“We’re having to switch around some school start times in order to accommodate the shortage of bus drivers,” she said.
On the teaching front, Bonesteel said that, aside from several open instructional assistant positions, the district is fully staffed.
“Where we’re really hard squeezed right now are food service employees. … Right now, we don’t have enough food service employees to run the cafeterias as normal,” she said. “We’re playing around with different ideas to try to get food service. It might be that myself and my principals are serving food once again — which is fine, we’ll do that.”
At Rutland City Public Schools (PCPS), Superintendent Bill Olsen said the district is in a “good place,” but did note several unfilled para-educator positions.
More of a concern, however, is an unfilled electrical instructor position at Stafford Technical Center, which Olsen said is holding back the planned expansion of the program.
“That’s going to be a real challenge. Those are really hard to find,” he said.
David Younce, superintendent of Mill River Unified Union School District (MRUUSD), said the district’s five schools are in a better spot than others.
He cited openings for para-educators, custodians and bus drivers, but characterized them as ongoing needs.
“(In the) summertime, you always have a healthy number of vacancies and healthy turnover, and it all settles in as you approach the school year,” he said.
A more immediate need, he said, is in special education.
Last week, the MRUUSD School Board approved a contract to hire a telehealth special educator to deliver services remotely.
“There’s definitely a statewide and national shortage of special educators,” Younce said. “So we felt like we needed to go ahead and make a move on that one. … You can’t wait around too long to meet those those needs.”
Younce said the position will serve multiple students and be supported by local para-educators.
“The pandemic taught us how to do a lot of that stuff because we had to engage virtually. So the good news is, that won’t be a foreign concept to anybody, but it is new for us to deliver (services) that way.”
Younce, who explained that the contract is for one year, said the district will attempt to fill the position locally again next year.
“We know that somebody who’s in house, who is local and in person, is always going to be the better option.”
Vermont is not alone in its struggle to hire school staff. Across the country, school districts are reporting similar shortages.
According to a national survey of more than 1,200 school officials conducted by education insights company Frontline Education, more than two-thirds of respondents reported a shortage of teachers.
Of those districts with shortages, 44% reported vacancies across all grade levels and subjects — up from 34% in previous years.
Staffing challenges are being felt regardless of location: 75% of urban districts, 65% of rural districts and 60% of suburban districts reported shortages.
And as Younce noted, special education teachers were the most difficult position to fill, with 71% of districts reporting difficulty.
Substitute teachers came in second at 67%.
Other top shortages include: secondary math (46%), paraprofessionals (35%), secondary physical sciences (26%) and bilingual education (25%).
Frontline Education argued that the pandemic has been a factor in the shortage of paraprofessionals and subs, writing, “Paraprofessionals and substitute teachers may have determined that the relatively low wages simply were not worth the risks of working during a pandemic. If so, these positions may become easier to fill once access to vaccines improves.”
But while the pandemic has made it harder to hire school staff, the shortage of teachers is part of a growing trend.
During the past decade, enrollment in teacher preparation programs has declined by more than one-third nationally, according to a 2019 analysis from the Center for American Progress.
Olsen-Farrell, acknowledged that it’s become more difficult to find qualified educators in recent years.
To attract candidates this fall, she said Slate Valley tapped into federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds to offer $5,000 signing bonuses for teaching staff in Agency of Education-identified shortage areas. The district has also been hiring teachers on provisional licenses, which she admitted is less than ideal.
Younce also noted a lack of applicants.
“You know, 10, 15, 20 years ago, you’d put a teacher posting up and you’d get 20, 30, 40 candidates. Nowadays, truthfully, we might get five. And of those five people that have the right licensure and look like strong possibilities, you might only have two or three,” he said.
