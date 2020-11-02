The return to in-person learning has been steadily expanding across Vermont, as schools have, with a few exceptions, been successful at keeping the novel coronavirus at bay.
But while many parents have welcomed the return to the classroom, teachers and school staff are not quite as relieved. Faced with the prospect of being back inside schools during a pandemic, many teachers around the state have requested to remain remote, taken leaves of absence of even opted for early retirement.
That development, combined with a shortage of substitute teachers, bus drivers, custodial workers and other support staff, has put many school districts in a precarious position, where a small number of absences could shutter a school and force a return to remote learning.
On Oct. 23, the Champlain Valley Superintendents Association, which represents 16 school districts in Addison, Chittenden, Franklin and Grand Isle counties, released a statement highlighting staffing issues and noting that an estimated 100 positions remain unfilled.
“If staffing levels continue to drop as a result of staff quarantining, either due to holiday travel … contracting COVID or having close contact with a COVID-positive individual, districts may not be able to continue conducting in-person instruction,” the statement reads. CVSA is not alone. Superintendents around the state are facing a similar struggle.
At Rutland Northeast Supervisory Union, Superintendent Jeanne Collins described the situation as a “house of cards.”
“It feels very tenuous. We’re open. We’re making it work,” she said, explaining that even one case or one outbreak could bring it all crashing down. She said the RNESU is “very understaffed” at the moment with a particular need for math and science teachers. At Slate Valley Unified School District in western Rutland County, Superintendent Brooke Olsen-Farrell said the overall absentee rate for staff has been down.
“We’re managing, but, should it go up, that will definitely be a concern,” she said.
Adding to those concerns are the fact that some teaching positions remain unfilled due to a lack of applicants. It’s required staff to take on additional responsibilities, which Olsen-Farrell said has been “an added stressor.”
Montpelier Roxbury Public Schools Superintendent Libby Bonesteel can relate.
“I think everybody is pretty much on a constant level of high stress,” she said.
Union Elementary School reopened Monday after seven positive cases of COVID-19 forced a return to remote learning last week. Six of those cases were connected to a major outbreak at Central Vermont Civic Center.
Bonesteel explained that finding staff hasn’t been as difficult as finding the right staff for the jobs available.
“We’re doing OK, for the most part,” Bonesteel said. “We do have a couple positions that are worrisome that we’ve had to fill. They’re kind of emergency fills and they aren’t the best for the classes right now.”
She said the district has had to apply for a few emergency certifications for individuals who were hirable but applying for a position outside of their licensure area, such as an art teacher that is teaching a humanities class.
She also noted several instructional assistant openings, and said that while the learning pod model grades K-8 are using makes it easier to move staff around, there is not much flexibility.
“If we had a kiddo move in who needed a one-on-one aid … that would be incredibly hard to hire for,” she said.
Rutland City Public Schools Superintendent Bill Olsen, said the district has been able to cover absences so far, but noted that regular seasonal illnesses, like the flu and common cold, could “put a strain on the system.”
“Bus drivers would be hard to cover,” he said. “Maintenance crew would be hard to cover. And you need those guys for all the cleaning that we’re doing.”
Indeed, custodians appear to be in high demand across all the board.
“We’ve had several openings that have been difficult to fill, particularly, some custodial positions that we’ve been trying to fill since the start of the year,” said Bryan Olkowski, superintendent of the Washington Central Unified Union School District.
He said the district has at least one custodial position unfilled.
Olkowski said district custodial crews, who he called the “unsung heroes,” have been doing double duty, going from one school to another as needed.
“They’re keeping our buildings open,” he said.
As a stopgap, Olkowski recently began asking other staff, including teachers, if they were interested in picking up custodial shifts. Staff would be paid an hourly rate in addition to contracted rate.
Throughout the pandemic, school nurses have been essential in keeping schools open by closely monitoring the health of students. While most superintendents interviewed reported being fully staffed on school nurses, Collins noted that RNESU recently lost one of its nurses, causing nurse another to cover two schools until a new one is hired.
Then, there are the substitute teachers. A perennial staffing concern, subs have been in even shorter supply this fall.
“We just don’t have a backup system. They just aren’t people lining up to sub in the schools,” Collins said about RNESU.
While Mill River Unified Union School District, which only returned to in-person learning in mid-October, has been fairing better than other districts, Superintendent David Younce said their substitute pool is sitting at about 50%. He called it a “fragile dynamic.”
At MRPS, Bonesteel said that the pods have “pretty much eliminated the need for subs at K-8,” since they are designed to have two instructors per pod.
Olkowski said WCUUSD has “a lot of a lot of holes to fill” regarding subs. As a way of attracting applicants, he said the district has been advertising full-time sub positions with benefits.
“We’re trying to find ways to sweeten the deal,” he said.
Another common staffing concern is bus drivers and the screeners who check students for symptoms of COVID-19 upon boarding.
“We started the year transporting about 25% of the kids. Now we’re transporting about 70% of our kids,” Collins said, explaining that losing one or two drivers to illness could disrupt routes.
She lauded drivers for their hard work in the face of added hardship such as driving with windows open in increasingly colder weather to ensure airflow.
Bonesteel noted that MRPS currently does not have enough bus monitors, and doesn’t expect to get anymore.
Younce said recent last-minute absences of two MRUUSD bus screeners at nearly led to the cancellation of bus routes.
“The volatility of the day to day is where the real risk for us is,” he said.
But while staffing shortages loom large in the minds of superintendents, holiday travel is quickly emerging as another threat to keeping schools open.
After months of being isolated by the pandemic, people eager to see loved ones who may live in other parts of the country. While superintendents acknowledge they can’t tell people not to travel, they all have been warning both families and staff to carefully consider any travel outside the state — especially as much of the country is seeing a steep rise in positive cases of COVID-19. Bonesteel’s advice to anyone considering traveling this holiday season is simple: “Stay home.”
She sent a letter to families last week reminding them of the state’s travel guidelines. The letter included a survey inquiring about travel plans.
The district also is launching a social media campaign to provide people with fun ideas on how to connect with family during what Bonesteel called their “holiday staycation.”
At SVUSD, Olsen-Farrell is being similarly direct.
“My expectation is that everybody is at work the Monday following the holiday,” she said. “While we’re trying to be very empathetic and understand, I do think that this pandemic has caused all of us to have to sacrifice in different areas.”
At RNESU, Collins has been underscoring the consequences of holiday travel could be a return to remote learning for a quarantine period.
“That really bothers me because our kids just got back to school,” she said, calling the change disruptive to both families and children’s learning. “It’s not something that we will take lightly or do lightly, but it may be necessary if we can’t staff the schools.”
