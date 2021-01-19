MONTPELIER — Gov. Phil Scott is isolating after officials said a contractor who has attended the two most recent news conferences tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
According to a news release, a contractor who provided services for the state at the briefings on Jan. 15 and Jan. 19 tested positive for the virus. The release did not state what service the contractor provided.
The briefings are held using safety protocols, such as physical distancing and wearing masks. They are typically attended by members of the administration, sign language interpreters and members of the governor’s staff.
“However, out of an abundance of caution, because they speak at the podium for extended periods of time, Governor Scott, (Health Commissioner) Dr. (Mark) Levine, and other administration officials in attendance will quarantine and be tested based on guidance from the Vermont Department of Health,” the release stated.
On Tuesday, Michael S. Pieciak, commissioner of the Vermont Department of Financial Regulation, was in attendance.
Tuesday’s briefing, which was typical, lasted about two hours.
Former Barre Mayor Thomas Lauzon was in attendance at Tuesday’s news conference to discuss the governor’s recovery efforts with regard to Vermont businesses.
Lauzon confirmed Tuesday evening that he was in proximity to the individual who had tested positive and has also been instructed to quarantine.
Lauzon, a CPA and a member of the governor’s task force on recovery and mitigation efforts, said he has an office at his home that will allow him to be away from others in his family.
“I guess I will be working from home for a while,” he said. “Looks like I will be watching some Netflix and Hulu.”
Lauzon said he was less concerned for himself and was more concerned for health and safety of the governor, Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine and other members of the administration who have attended recent briefings.
“For right now, I am going to focus on keeping my distance from family, and doing the right thing,” he said. “At the appropriate time, I will get tested and, God willing, I’ll be fine.”
The governor’s office has reached out to those in attendance at those two briefings, and they are expected to be contacted by the Department of Health as well.
Lauzon said he was notified by the governor’s chief of staff, Jason Gibbs.
