On Friday, Gov. Phil Scott announced he is extending the state of emergency, declared in Vermont five months ago in order to slow the spread of COVID-19 through Sept. 15 and part of his decision was the return of students to college campuses.
Scott said as of Friday, Vermont has the lowest number of COVID cases per capita in the country.
He announced at a Friday news conference that Vermont was in a “different place” on Thursday than on March 13, the date of the initial declaration of a state of emergency. He said the state had increased its inventory of personal protective equipment (PPE), testing and contact tracing.
But he also noted the state was seeing some spikes of COVID cases, including Friday when the Vermont Department of Health’s daily COVID update showed 17 new cases, and college students are returning to Vermont campuses.
Students at Castleton University are scheduled to start returning to campus this weekend.
“Because we’ve been disciplined, respectful, informed and smart, we’re safer as a result,” he said.
Scott pointed out other accomplishments such as reopening sectors of the economy when other states have had to slow the lifting of restrictions or even reimpose them.
“We should be proud of what we’ve done but at the same time, given what the rest of the country is facing, every one of us must stay vigilant,” he said.
Extending the state of emergency by another month is a “vehicle that allows us to manage and continue to suppress this virus,” Scott said.
The order includes some tools that municipalities might employ as college students return to Vermont, he added, including the ability to set a limit on the size of gatherings, limit hours for the sale of alcohol and set a curfew for bars and clubs.
“Looking at case growth in other states and hearing from other governors about what they saw and what they did, it appears uncontrolled parties and crowds at bars and clubs are a big part of the problem,” Scott said.
Dr. Mark Levine, commissioner of the health department, said state officials had been making preparations for the return of college students for months.
One step taken was to have students tested before they came to their university or college campus.
“We already know a few students have indeed tested positive and at least one positive result came back before the student left their home state, delaying their intended arrival date,” he said.
Levine later said that person was a student at the University of Vermont.
While Levine said he knew some would be concerned about new COVID cases, he said the pre-semester screening results were proof the system is working.
“We want to find these so we know who needs to stay inside and away from other people so we can prevent the virus from spreading any further,” he said.
Levine said a student testing positive for COVID would not trigger a campus-wide or community-wide testing effort. Instead, a contract tracer or tracing team will be activated to identify those who need to quarantine because of their potential COVID exposure.
Towns like Castleton, where there is a university campus, should know that students are being tested for COVID on the day they arrive, again one week later and through the semester on a schedule set by university officials. As they get to the school, the students will observe a one-week quarantine and not interact with the larger community.
“If you will, we’re creating a setting that we know where there was disease and have already isolated that disease out, we know where there’s contacts and those contacts have been quarantined, and we know, after several weeks, when there might be more engagement between the campus and the community, that we essentially started with a community (of students) that we could not measure any disease by our viral testing protocols, so the community should feel a sense of comfort relating to that,” he said.
Asked about the 17 new cases of COVID identified Friday, Levine said health department staff was looking into it but didn’t yet know the details.
Scott said he has also asked state employees to continue working from home through the end of the year if possible.
“It’s not because it’s unsafe for them to come in to work, it’s because it’s an opportunity to significantly reduce the number of person-to-person contacts, which will keep the risk lower for sectors where they need to have in person activities,” he said.
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.