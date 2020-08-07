MONTPELIER - Gov. Phil Scott said while it will look different than normal, there will be fall sports at schools.
Also, state officials have arrived in Mississippi to check on Vermont inmates who caught COVID-19 at a private prison there.
At his Friday news conference, the governor said with schools set to reopen next month, many have wondered what the pandemic will mean for sports.
“I know how important this is for many young Vermonters and their families. But like so many things during this crisis, fall sports won't be exactly what we're accustomed to,” Scott said.
He said state officials have been working with schools and athletic directors so that all fall sports can take place “in some fashion.” The governor said practices will start when school starts Sept. 8. He said the state's guidance, expected to be released next week, will apply to recreation leagues as well.
He cautioned students and parents the sports will look much different, especially high-contact sports like football.
“Now again, this won't be a normal season, but our goal is to offer a path forward for each of these sports to give some sense of normalcy in abnormal times,” the governor said.
Julie Moore, secretary of the Agency of Natural Resources, said the sports will be modified to ensure physical distancing as far as it's practical and to minimize contact. Moore said state officials are looking at having athletes wear masks in certain instances. She also gave an example of cross-country running where typically those events start with everyone bunched up so those events will have to be done in a different way.
There will also be changes off the field to make sure athletes are grouping up in an effort to stop the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19.
The state is dealing with an outbreak of the virus at the Tallahatchie County Correctional Facility in Tutwiler, Mississippi. There are currently 219 Vermont inmates at the private prison owned and operated by CoreCivic.
The Department of Corrections announced Wednesday 147 Vermont inmates there had tested positive. Interim Corrections Commissioner James Baker said Friday one of the inmates didn't actually test positive so the number of inmates with the virus is 146. The outbreak was discovered after six inmates were brought back to Vermont and all tested positive for the virus.
Baker said Dr. Scott Strenio, the department’s part-time medical director, and Bob Arnell, its facilities chief, arrived at the private prison Thursday. Baker said Strenio has reported he is satisfied with the level of observation and medical care the inmates are receiving. He said Arnell has reported it appears the state's protocols are now being followed.
Baker said the medical director will review the medical chart of every Vermont inmate Friday and identify the inmates at greatest risk from the virus. Strenio will then work with CoreCivic staff to come up with a critical care plan for the inmates, the commissioner said. The medical director has reported none of the inmates are exhibiting symptoms that he was concerned about.
Strenio and Arnell are expected to return to Vermont on Saturday.
