MONTPELIER — Gov. Phil Scott has announced grants for both the dairy industry and health care providers to bring relief from the economic damage caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic.
At his regular news conference Tuesday, the governor also said he would be extending the state of emergency for another month on Wednesday. He said as the state continues to fight the virus that causes COVID-19, it's important to support families and employers. So he was announcing $25 million in grants for the dairy industry. That money comes from federal Coronavirus Relief Funds.
The governor also announced up to $275,000,000 in federal funds has been set aside for health care providers.
“With both these grant programs, and the others we've announced to date, we know it's not going to be enough,” he said, adding there is more work to do.
Anson Tebbetts, secretary of the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets, spoke about the diary grants.
Tebbetts said the grants are for dairy producers and processors who have experienced income loss, additional expenses and market disruption as a result of the pandemic. This applies to those who milk and process milk from cows, sheep or goats. The agency will start taking applications Friday at it's website at agriculture.vermont.gov.
“These dollars are needed because the virus has wiped out many important markets for dairy farmers, cheese makers and value-added businesses. When the country shut down, these small businesses that relied on restaurants, colleges, schools and institutions for a pay check, they were lost,” he said.
Of the $25 million, the secretary said $21.2 million will go to family farms while the rest will go to processors. He said the deadline for applications is Oct. 1.
Since March 1, he said 25 dairy farms in Vermont have shut down. Tebbetts said prior to the pandemic the state was seeing about a farm and a half shut down a month.
He said currently there are 636 cow dairy farms, 47 with goats and five that milk sheep.
For the grants for health care providers, those funds will go to health care and human service providers who have lost revenue and/or observed increased expenses due to the pandemic.
State officials said the grants will be administered by the Agency of Human Services for a broad spectrum of health and human service provider types, spanning self-employed practitioners to peer services providers to hospitals.
Agency Secretary Mike Smith said, “The financial stability of our health care system has been a top priority for the Agency of Human Services before, during, and after this crisis and now we’re transitioning to administering this new grant program and intentionally doing so in a way that supports provider organizations of every size and type.”
These grants will have two application cycles. Applications for the first round will be accepted starting Friday and will be for lost revenue or added expenses from March 1 to June 15. The deadline for that round is Aug. 15
Applications for the second round will be accepted in October. Those will be for losses that occurred June 16 to Sept. 30.
These funds will not be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis, as other grant and loan programs have been, but will be reviewed by state officials. Funds from the first application cycle are expected to be sent out in late-August.
The agency will be holding a webinar on the program July 20 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Details for the webinar can be found at humanservices.vermont.gov.
