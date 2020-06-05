MONTPELIER — Gov. Phil Scott has announced limited indoor dining at restaurants can resume and he’s allowing some interstate travel as Vermont continues to open up during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
At his regular Friday news conference, the governor said despite an outbreak in Winooski he was ready to take another “turn of the spigot” to reopen the economy. Health officials said over 30 people there have been infected with the virus that causes COVID-19.
But according to the Vermont Department of Health, there were only two new cases of the virus to report Friday, bringing the total confirmed cases to 1,027. No one is currently hospitalized with the virus and the death toll remains 55.
Scott said starting Monday restaurants can offer indoor dining at 25% capacity.
“One of the things Vermont is known for its local food and craft brews, so I know how important this sector is to our economy,” he said.
Those looking to eat inside at a restaurant will have to make reservations and the restaurant will have to offer disposable menus, maintain a 6-foot distance between tables and close their bars, among other restrictions.
The governor said he understood the state has a long way to go to help restaurants get back on their feet and he knows they can’t survive at 25% capacity, “but we’ve got to start somewhere.”
Also, he announced lodging establishments can increase their capacity to 50%. Those establishments and restaurants will have more people to serve because the governor said starting Monday he’s going to allow some from out-of-state to come to Vermont without having to quarantine, depending on where they are coming from.
Michael S. Pieciak, commissioner of the Department of Financial Regulation, has been analyzing the data that informed the governor’s decision to ease restrictions. The data from Pieciak Friday showed while some areas, such as the southeastern part of New Hampshire and all of Massachusetts, were seeing continued high rates of infection, some areas are in better shape.
He presented a map showing all of the counties in New York and New Hampshire that border Vermont had fewer than 400 cases per million people. That’s the threshold the state has picked for allowing people to come into Vermont without having to quarantine themselves for 14 days.
All but three counties in Maine fall under that threshold, as do other counties in New Hampshire and several in New York. Vermonters traveling to those counties also no longer have to quarantine once they return home, though they will still have to follow any travel restrictions the state they are going to may have.
A map of the approved counties will be updated every Monday and can be found at the Agency of Commerce and Community Development’s website at accd.vermont.gov/
The governor said he expects to further reduce quarantine requirements in the coming weeks.
Those who are homeless continue to be housed in hotels in motels because the pandemic has shut down the shelters. Secretary of Human Services Mike Smith said there are about 1,000 homeless people being housed in lodging facilities. He said that’s unsustainable because it costs the state too much and because those people do not have access to the services they need.
Smith didn’t give any details, but he said a plan will be presented in the next week or so to the Legislature to address the transition of that population from their current lodgings.
