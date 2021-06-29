MONTPELIER — Gov. Phil Scott says residents can celebrate the Fourth of July safely thanks to the state’s high vaccination rate.
At his weekly news conference Tuesday, the governor said Monday was a milestone in the state’s coronavirus pandemic response.
“The final pieces of our medical surge site at the Champlain Valley Exposition were removed and the space was returned back to the fairgrounds,” Scott said.
He thanked the Vermont National Guard and the state’s emergency response team for getting that site up and running quickly at the start of the pandemic. The governor also thanked those at the expo for their hospitality and coordination with the state.
“Fortunately, the site didn’t get much use, but given what we saw happening in other states, it was important for us to be prepared and we were,” he said.
The state reported an additional 3,617 Vermonters had been vaccinated since the governor’s briefing last week, bringing the percentage of the eligible population that has received at least one dose of the vaccine to 81.9%. The governor did away with all remaining pandemic restrictions when that number hit 80% over two weeks ago.
He noted Independence Day is this weekend and residents will be celebrating.
“This year, it has an even greater meaning than usual. After 16 long, difficult months dealing with a once-in-a-century crisis, and all that came with it, this Fourth of July weekend vaccinated Vermonters can feel safe celebrating with their friends, attending parades, cookouts, fireworks displays, heading to the lake or a state park or doing just about anything you’d like without having to fear the virus. Why? Because the vaccines work and we’re the most vaccinated state in America as well as one of the most vaccinated places on the planet,” he said.
Those 12 years old and older are eligible for the vaccine. As yet, it hasn’t been approved for use by those younger than that. The governor said because of the state’s high vaccination rate, children younger than 12 are better protected against the virus as well.
“Because there is less virus and less transmission in the community,” he said.
New cases of the virus have been in the single digits for the past 19 days in Vermont.
“We stayed united, worked hard and sacrificed a lot to get to this point. And although we still have much more work to do, taking some time for yourself, having some fun and being safe is something you should take advantage of,” Scott said.
The so-called Delta variant, first identified in India, has been getting more and more attention as it moves towards becoming the dominant strain in the country. The variant is said to be more transmissible than other strains and has been shown to cause more severe illness.
There is a question among health experts as to whether those who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine are as protected from Delta as those who received the two-dose vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna. Some have suggested getting a booster shot of either vaccine from Pfizer or Moderna for those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said it was already known that the J&J vaccine wasn’t quite as effective as the other two. But he said that vaccine is still quite effective at preventing severe illness and death.
He said Delta isn’t going to be easily transmitted in Vermont because of the high vaccination rate. Levine said if people are going to stay in Vermont and not travel to an area with fewer vaccinated residents, it didn’t much matter which vaccine they received.
He said someone planning on such travel might want to get a shot of another vaccine, but there isn’t much data yet to show the effectiveness of doing so. He said the “mix-and-match” vaccine approach is currently being studied and some of those studies are now starting to report data.
eric.blaisdell
@timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.