MONTPELIER — Gov. Phil Scott says unvaccinated households can gather again, but only one at a time, and restaurants can seat up to six people together from other households.
On Thursday night, President Joe Biden announced his administration is working to bring the country closer to normal by July 4. That includes making every adult in the U.S. eligible for the novel coronavirus vaccine by May 1.
At his regular Friday news conference, the governor said Vermont can meet that May 1 target and exceed it. Scott said the timeline is for eligibility, not necessarily when people will receive the vaccine.
Those who are 16 years old and older with certain high-risk health conditions became eligible Thursday to sign up for the vaccine. Visit healthvermont.gov/covid19vaccine to find the list of conditions. State officials have said once this group is signed up, they will move back to using age bands which prioritize older residents within a certain age and then work down to younger residents.
The state has run out of doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the third vaccine to be made available for use in the U.S. Scott said his administration is waiting to see what the state’s supply of that vaccine will look like going forward before details about the next vaccine phases are made public. Vermont is still receiving shipments of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, but supplies are limited.
“I want Vermonters to know if the federal government delivers the supply, we’ll more than deliver on the president’s eligibility goal,” the governor said.
Scott also said he was ready to make a couple of small changes to the state’s guidance. He said Vermont has taken one of the most cautious approaches in the country when it comes to slowing the spread of the virus. He said he knows the state’s measures have caused residents to be frustrated.
“I hear from people every day who think we should be moving faster to reopen like some other states have. But I want to remind Vermonters, there’s a reason we have the lowest number of deaths in the country and the lowest death rate in the continental U.S. … So I’ll continue to take a methodical, strategic approach and turn the spigot a quarter turn at a time in close consultation and agreement with our health and (epidemiology) experts,” he said.
The governor said as the state vaccinates more people, the spigot will be turned more quickly.
According to the state’s vaccine dashboard, over 25% of the state’s eligible residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine. The vaccines currently available can only be given to those 16 years old and older because they haven’t been tested on people younger than that.
Scott said multi-household gatherings were banned just before Thanksgiving. That restriction was recently lifted for households that have been fully vaccinated, meaning its been at least two weeks since their final dose. A fully vaccinated household could also gather with one other unvaccinated household.
The governor said effective immediately, two unvaccinated households can gather together. He said residents aren’t limited to choosing only one other trusted household, as was the policy last fall, but unvaccinated households can only gather with one other household at a time.
Scott said he is making a change for restaurants as well. He said previously, restaurants could only seat one household at a table. With the updates, restaurants can now seat up to six people together regardless of what household they are from.
“Of course capacity, distancing and every other guideline remains in place. We’re making this change because our health experts believe it’s safe to do so, and we know how hard it is for staff to determine who is and who isn’t from one household,” he said.
