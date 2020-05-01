MONTPELIER — In his third “turn of the spigot,” Gov. Phil Scott announced starting May 11 all manufacturing, distribution and construction jobs can start back up again with full staffing.
The announcement came at a news conference Friday about the state’s efforts to combat the novel coronavirus pandemic.
In mid-March the governor announced his “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order that closed schools, shut down all nonessential businesses and told everyone to stay home in an effort to stop the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19. Scott said when the time came he would ease those restrictions slightly and see how things went, referring to it as a “turn of the spigot.”
His first “turn” two weeks ago allowed some nonessential jobs to start back up again, such as those working some outdoor jobs with crews of two or less and “low contact” jobs, such as attorneys and Realtors. Last week, Scott announced outdoor retail operations, such as garden centers and green houses, could start to offer in-person shopping again, with restrictions on how many customers could be shopping at one time. Libraries were allowed to offer curbside pickup for lending materials and farmers’ markets were allowed to open back up Friday, though they had use a “preorder, local food pick-up” model and follow any guidance from the Agency of Agriculture and Food Markets.
The governor said Friday, based on the data he was seeing and on advice from health experts, he was ready to relax restrictions for the third time in a row. He said starting Monday, manufacturing, construction and distribution businesses in the state can operate again with 10 or fewer employees. And on May 11, those companies can restart full operations. But those companies will need to comply with requirements from the state in order to do so.
Scott said businesses will be required to test the temperatures of their employees. Health experts say a fever is one symptom of the virus. The governor said he understands thermometers are in short supply due to the pandemic, but businesses must show they made a good faith effort to get thermometers in order to operate.
Employees of operating businesses must complete a training program from the Vermont Occupational Safety and Health Administration by May 4. Scott said businesses with more than 10 employees must also look at their situation and provide expanded training in order to protect their employees.
The governor also announced all public transit employees and riders must wear a mask. Health experts say a mask can keep the wearer from spreading the virus to others.
The state Department of Health announced 13 more people tested positive for the virus, bringing that total to 879. There was also an additional death, with that total now at 50.
Michael S. Pieciak, commissioner of the Department of Financial Regulation, has been analyzing the data that informed the governor’s decision to ease restrictions. Pieciak said all the forecasts and data continue to show “good news” for Vermont. He said the state is in better shape than even the forecasts from last week predicted.
“Last week, we were on track to have confirmed cases that doubled approximately every 37 days. Now … that estimate has been revised to every 84 days,” he said.
Pieciak said this is due to residents abiding by the governor’s order, practicing social distancing and proper hygiene.
But Scott again emphasized he wasn’t ready to declare victory. He noted New York and Massachusetts, states that share a border with Vermont, are still dealing with massive outbreaks.
“It only takes one spark to reignite this fire,” Scott said.
The governor said he would continue to monitor the data and listen to health experts, but he expected to again ease restrictions next Friday. He said that announcement would likely focus, in part, on child care and outdoor activities.
Though manufacturing companies can start back up Monday. That doesn’t mean they will necessary have business to conduct.
Art Woolf, emeritus associated professor of economics at the University of Vermont, said the activity at most factories, like Rutland’s General Electric plant, is going to be dependent on what happens with other companies.
“If Boeing isn’t making airplanes ... the demand for fan belts won’t be there and they won’t be ordering them,” he said.
Most manufacturing, according to Woolf, is done not for end users but for other manufacturers.
“The question is, are people and businesses buying that ultimate product,” he said. “If the U.S. economy in general is not doing well, then a lot of manufacturers are not going to be doing well.”
Staff Writer Gordon Dritschilo contributed to this story.
eric.blaisdell
@timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.