MONTPELIER — If the data starts to turn against Vermont, Gov. Phil Scott says he will implement a mask order to help stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, possibly with an announcement as soon as Friday.
At his Tuesday news conference, the governor said he's kept an eye on what's been going on around the nation in relation to the virus that causes COVID-19 and what he's seeing is concerning.
Vermont is in good shape. Scott said the state has the lowest number of cases in the country, and there hasn't been a death from the virus here in over a month.
But the governor said the virus is spreading quickly in the South and West and things can shift quickly toward Vermont.
Health experts have said wearing a mask can help stop the spread of the virus by containing droplets from the nose or mouth that might contain the virus.
For months, Scott has been asked about implementing an order mandating residents to wear a mask in public, but he's repeatedly said he's in favor of an educational approach instead of ordering people to wear masks. The governor brought this up again Tuesday, saying other states that have such orders have had issues enforcing them.
The state has ordered some, like those who work with the public, to wear masks, but not the public itself. But Scott said officials are considering expanding the order.
He said the data he's seeing hasn't yet called for a change, but he acknowledged more people from out-of-state will come to Vermont in the form of college students this fall. The weather will get colder, so more people in the state may get sick. Scott said adding in the trends he's seeing nationwide, he and officials have been trying to figure out when to issue a mask mandate.
“So we keep one step ahead of the virus and don't meet the same fate other states are experiencing right now. And if it continues to look as if this fire might be headed back towards us, an expanded mask policy will be part of the mix,” the governor said.
Scott said more information will be available Friday — a day where the governor's regular news conference typically focuses on data from around the region.
The governor said he's not convinced that had the state implemented a mask mandate sooner the numbers would look any different. This wave of new cases around the country, and more people coming to Vermont, has shown him putting such a mandate in place might be needed now, he said.
“But people resist mandates. They resist being told what to do, particularly Vermonters, it seems as though. I'm friends with many who bristle at the prospect of the government telling them (to wear something),” he said.
There had been reports about a potential outbreak in Manchester. Dr. Mark Levine, commissioner of the Department of Health, said it is not an outbreak.
Levine said 65 people had tested positive at Manchester Medical Center using an antigen test. He said his department has interviewed all of them, and 52 of them have been tested using a PCR test that the state relies on for its coronavirus reporting. Of those, the commissioner said 48 tested negative; only four tested positive.
Levine has said before the antigen test, which has recently been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, is more of a screening tool and any results from that test need follow up.
He said 1,613 people were recently tested in the area in response to the potential outbreak, and only five tested positive for the virus. The commissioner said officials are looking into how so many antigen tests came back positive when the test is more known for giving a false negative.
