MONTPELIER — Gov. Phil Scott has increased the number of individuals who can socially gather and announced more close-contact jobs can start back up, such as nail salons, gyms and massage therapists.
At his regular Friday news briefing, the governor said the data continues to look good in the state’s battle against the novel coronavirus pandemic.
According to the state Department of Health, there was only one new case of COVID-19 to report Friday, bringing the total of confirmed cases in the state to 975. The number of deaths remains the same at 55. Vermont started the month with just 52.
Scott said he was ready to take another “turn of the spigot,” or move to again slowly open the economy back up, something he’s been doing since mid-April.
Starting Monday, the amount of people who can gather socially has been increased from 10 to 25. Occupancy limits for those in retail, recreation, dining, worship and event spaces remain the same, however.
The Agency of Commerce and Community Development has also released guidance for the reopening of close-contact businesses. According to the agency those include “gyms, fitness centers, nail salons, spas and tattoo parlors, as well as cleaning services and other businesses that require home visits.” Those businesses can start back up June 1.
The guidance can be found at the agency’s website at accd.vermont.gov/
The state Department of Health also has issued guidance that allows “for some additional dental procedures, allowing for aerosol-generating procedures” as long as they are in compliance with safety standards and procedures from the department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The governor again brought up the importance of the status of surrounding states that aren’t handling the virus as well as Vermont.
“Because the fact is, how our neighbors are doing is one of the biggest factors in determining how quickly we can reopen. Especially when we’re talking about travel and tourism,” he said.
The governor said the state will soon be taking its first steps in allowing those from out-of-state to visit Vermont in what he called a pilot project.
That’s coming in the form of overnight youth summer camps. Those camps can resume in limited capacity June 7 with strict safety and travel procedures.
“Taking this step within this very controlled environment will give us some insight as to how we might manage out-of-state tourists as we move toward easing travel restrictions like quarantine requirements,” he said.
Dr. Mark Levine, commissioner of the state Department of Health, said next week officials anticipate the state will be in what the CDC is calling “phase three” for states to reopen. Levine said that’s the most advanced phase for reopening criteria. He said this is why some restrictions could be lifted for dental procedures.
The governor said next week he’s hoping to at least provide a timeline for when activities, such as indoor dining, can resume.
