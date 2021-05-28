MONTPELIER — Gov. Phil Scott said he is lifting the 10 p.m. curfew for bars and restaurants and schools have been given some insight into how the next school year will look.
At his regular Friday news conference, the governor said as of Thursday, about 77% of the state’s eligible population has received at least one dose of the vaccine. Anyone 12 years old or older is vaccine-eligible.
Scott has said he will remove all restrictions currently in place when that number reaches 80%. He said he didn’t have a current percentage to share Friday because the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) was still working on the data. And with Monday being Memorial Day, the governor said the state likely won’t have an updated percentage until Tuesday.
State officials had been urging those 18 to 29 years old to get vaccinated because that group was lagging behind. Scott said that age group has gone from less than 30% vaccinated to over 50% in the last month.
So he said effective May 29, he will lift the 10 p.m. curfew for bars, restaurants and social clubs.
“Which means they can now operate, or after tomorrow, can operate under their normal hours,” Scott said.
The governor said those establishments still need to follow the state’s guidance under his Vermont Forward reopening plan. That includes capacity and distancing requirements for those who are unvaccinated.
Those businesses weren’t told about Scott’s announcement in advance of Friday’s briefing. He said that’s why he’s waiting a day and lifting the curfew Saturday, to give them time to make whatever adjustments they need to make.
Dan French, state secretary of education, said school leaders will receive a memo Friday from him and Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine about how to manage the remainder of the school year if and when the governor’s state of emergency is lifted. French said the guidance schools are currently under gets its authority from that state of emergency order so when the order goes away, so does the school guidance.
French said he’s strongly recommending schools keep prevention measures in place until the end of the school year.
He said the majority of students won’t be vaccinated before the year is over. French said there also isn’t enough time to make major changes to how the schools run with only days left in the school year.
The secretary said schools will also receive a memo explaining how things may look in the fall.
“This is designed to give schools information now so they can plan accordingly over the summer,” he said.
French said it’s unlikely there will be any specific mitigation measures needed for the next school year. He said officials are confident distancing won’t be necessary, but masking will be a topic of discussion during the summer.
“Schools should plan on full in-person (instruction) in the fall, five days a week. Essentially, normal operations,” he said.
eric.blaisdell
@timesargus.com
