MONTPELIER - While the state continues to trend in the right direction in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Phil Scott isn't ready to declare victory.
At his regular Wednesday news conference, the governor noted he's been “turning the spigot,” or opening the economy back up, since mid-April. He said two weeks ago he took his largest turn, allowing manufacturing and construction to return at full capacity.
“That makes this week an important time to look closely at the data,” Scott said.
And the data continues to look good. According to the state Department of Health, four new cases of the virus were reported Wednesday, bringing the total in the state to 971. There has not been an additional death so that number remains 54.
The governor said as a result, he's ready to take more steps. He didn't go into detail, but Scott said Friday he expects to give a time frame for additional close-contact businesses to start back up again, such as cleaning services and gyms. He also plans to announce the amount of people who can gather together will be increased from 10 to 25.
Scott said overnight summer camps should also expect some guidance for reopening Friday. The governor said, depending on the data, indoor dining at restaurants will be making a return “in the not-too-distant future.”
“But while it's tempting to declare victory based on the numbers here in Vermont, as I've said many times, we're not an island. So we also have to keep an eye on what's going on around us.”
The governor said since Sunday, New Hampshire has had 242 cases of the virus that causes COVID-19 and 43 deaths. Massachusetts has seen 2,000 cases and 675 deaths. Over that same time, he said Vermont has seen 13 cases and no deaths.
He said he's asked state officials to monitor neighboring states to see when it would be smart and safe to open Vermont back up to out-of-state tourism.
“None of this has been easy. And I know it's especially difficult and stressful for business owners and workers alike who are trying to comply with new rules while waiting for their businesses to restart or their jobs to return,” he said.
Despite being surrounded by states that have not been faring as well as Vermont and tens of thousands from those states constantly traveling in and out of Vermont, Scott credited his administration's quick actions to shut things down for the state's current positive outlook. He said residents also took his “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order seriously.
“Having that good, solid foundation to begin with has led us to the point where we're seeing good numbers now. But it was all because of what we did in the beginning, I believe,” he said.
The governor said there appears to be “some light at the end of the tunnel” with the surrounding states because their number of positive cases is starting to come down.
Wearing a mask in public in Vermont continues to be an issue. Some municipalities, such as Burlington and Bennington, are requiring people to wear masks when shopping. The governor has resisted implementing a statewide mask order, saying he would rather educate people on the importance of masks instead of forcing them to wear one.
Dr. Mark Levine, commissioner of the state Department of Health, said the virus can spread in droplets from breathing and talking. Levine said even though someone might feel fine, they could still have the virus and could unknowingly spread it to others.
Health officials have said in the past someone wearing a mask during this pandemic is doing so to protect others, no necessarily to protect themselves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.