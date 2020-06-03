Gov. Phil Scott said a COVID-19 outbreak in Winooski is likely to be followed by others as the state continues to slowly reopen.
Scott said during a news conference Wednesday that he was watching the situation in Winooski — about which little information was available but has been reported as involving seven new cases — as his administration worked on requirements for indoor dining, which he hopes to announce Friday.
The governor said indoor dining will be “very curtailed” at first, and that he was not prepared to let bars reopen.
“We have a very long way to go to get our restaurants back on their feet, but we have to start somewhere,” he said.
Scott said he was also working on plans to allow some out-of-staters to visit Vermont without quarantine restrictions, and is looking at increasing the allowed capacity of lodging facilities and campgrounds.
“Nothing about this virus is ideal,” he said. “We’ve done as much as we can to open up as much as we can as safely as we can.”
He said he believed certain regions within Vermont’s neighbors in the
Northeast had low enough infection rates that it would be safe to allow residents from there to visit without the required 14-day quarantine, and that he hoped to have talks with those states’ governors about reciprocal arrangements.
Scott said Vermont businesses were struggling to survive and he urged lawmakers to move quickly to pass the emergency relief package he submitted last week. He said the health and economic crises needed to be responded to with equal senses of urgency.
Vermont Health Commissioner Mark Levine said he had just received a report on the Winooski outbreak moments before the news conference, and was unable to offer much detail because the data was still being analyzed. He said a “cluster” was identified late last week, describing it as being made up of people “in the community” and not associated with a long-term care facility.
He said testing opportunities were quickly arranged for residents, with 200 people coming for tests on Monday and Tuesday.
“We don’t have a lot of data even on the exact number or the nature of these cases,” he said, adding that the department was conducting “extensive and comprehensive interviews.”
He said they expect expanded testing to reveal more cases, possibly as many as 20.
“This is the nature of this virus,” he said. “When we find clusters or identify outbreaks, we expect cases to increase.”
The governor said he was not taking the outbreak as a sign that the state was reopening too quickly nor that he expected more outbreaks like it.
“The trick is to confine them, surround them, so they can be mitigated,” he said. “If we saw numerous outbreaks around the state at the same time, I would be concerned. ... Sporadic outbreaks are something we have to get used to, accustomed to.”
Scott was also cautious about the prospect of allowing sporting events, noting that professional leagues are playing to empty stadiums.
“We have to walk before we run,” he said. “We’re a long ways away from getting back to anything near normal. ... Little League — those are the areas we’d like to get kids back to doing something normal as quick as we can. We’ll be talking about that in the next couple weeks.”
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.