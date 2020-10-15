MONTPELIER — The way Gov. Phil Scott sees it, he is “racing the track” and Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman just happens to be on it.
Scott, who credits his Thunder Road background for launching a 20-year political career that is as improbable as it is impressive, is aware of his latest rival. But the five-term state senator and two-term lieutenant governor who is now running for what would be his third term as Vermont’s highest elected official, doesn’t mention Zuckerman by name and deftly steers clear of opportunities to criticize him.
That’s just the way Scott rolls.
In racing, in business and in politics.
It’s a strategy that has worked for Scott, who has enjoyed his share of success in all three realms and talks about them almost interchangeably.
“When I’m on the racetrack, I’m racing the racetrack,” he said. “I don’t rough anybody up, I try to do it as clean as possible and try to race the track.”
Scott was reminiscing about Thunder Road, but he could have been talking about the campaign trail because he’s pretty proud of his reputation for being “competitive but clean,” and that doesn’t stop when he steps out of his stock car.
“I’ve never run a negative campaign,” said Scott. “I talk about what I can bring to the table (and) what I can do.”
The high road has been good to Scott, who entered his third gubernatorial race with an unblemished 10-0 record dating back to his election as one of Washington County’s three senators in 2000.
That’s a race you couldn’t have convinced a much younger Scott he ever would have bothered to enter.
“I really didn’t have that much interest in politics,” he said.
Born in a Barre hospital that is now a state office building, Scott, 62, is the product of two Granite City schools that have since been repurposed and one — Spaulding High School — that hasn’t. He’ll tell you he didn’t have politics on his mind when he enrolled in the University of Vermont, or when he student-taught at U-32 Middle and High School in East Montpelier before deciding to shift career paths from teaching technical education to going into business.
“I always liked business,” said the man who as a youth ran a “fairly large-scale lawn-mowing business” while renting a paddle boat he purchased with some of the proceeds to folks on Lake Elmore.
“I was always enterprising,” he said. “I was always trying to do something to keep busy and make some money.”
Instead of teaching, Scott opted to open a motorcycle shop in Morrisville, later got into construction, and in 1986 purchased the family-owned business — DuBois Construction — with his cousin, Don DuBois.
Scott insists running for statewide office wasn’t even in the back of his mind when he hopped into the race for one of Washington County’s three Senate seats 20 years ago.
According to Scott, it was a step up or shut up moment for a frustrated businessman concerned about the ramifications of decisions being made a couple of miles up the road from his Middlesex company.
“I felt like the Legislature was just so out of touch with what businesses go through and their needs,” he recalled. “I finally decided instead of complaining all the time … why don’t I run for office?”
Scott did, becoming only the second Republican besides Bill Doyle — who was first elected to the Senate in 1968 and served without interruption for nearly 50 years — to win in a county that had been otherwise dominated by Democrats for decades.
Scott said his Thunder Road exposure helped with name recognition and his reputation as a racer and a businessman didn’t hurt.
“People knew me,” he said.
That mattered then, and the Republican governor of one of the country’s bluest states concedes it hasn’t hurt since.
Scott is who he was — “a moderate centrist who sees the big picture and really wants to do what’s best” for Vermonters whether they voted for him or not. His priorities are the same as governor as they were as lieutenant governor and state senator: “grow the economy, make Vermont more affordable and protect the most vulnerable.”
“My principles and priorities have remained the same,” said Scott, who laments the increasingly tribal nature of today’s politics.
“We’ve become so polarized in this country it’s hard to get anything done,” he said.
That is more critique than complaint, from a man who nearly pivoted away from politics after 10 years in the state Senate, before being talked into running for lieutenant governor by Sen. Dick Mazza — a close friend and conservative Democrat.
Three terms as lieutenant governor later, Scott weighed walking away again, but lingering concerns about what he perceived as the state’s failure to focus on Vermont’s economy prompted his first gubernatorial bid.
“I decided to step up again,” he said.
Scott sold his shares in the family business after winning the 2016 election and has made running the state his sole focus ever sense.
“I’m proud of my record,” he said.
Scott, who has received high marks for his handling of the COVID-19 crisis in Vermont, said he is eager to pick up where he left off before the pandemic hit.
“I made a pledge to myself that I would leave this position with Vermont being in a better position than when I came into office and we were well on our way to doing that,” he said, noting his administration inherited and promptly retired a deficit and had strung together a series of surpluses without raising taxes or fees while watching the unemployment rate drop like a rock.
The economy was growing, Vermont was becoming more affordable and vulnerable Vermonters were receiving the assistance they needed.
“I feel as though we made gains in every single area,” Scott said.
Then came COVID.
The pandemic has tested Scott’s administration and Vermont’s economy while at the same time highlighting his long-held belief that governing — like business and racing — is a team sport and he has a knack for assembling very good teams.
Scott can’t say enough about his cabinet, which he believes has shined in countless ways when dealing with potentially crippling public health crisis. That has made his role as “the decider” considerably easier.
If there is a silver lining in the COVID cloud, it’s a surge in real estate sales and people moving to Vermont because of how the state has navigated the pandemic. Scott said he wants to make sure as many of them as possible stay keeping the state affordable.
“We don’t need more taxes in this state — we need more taxpayers,” he said.
Scott, who describes himself as “pragmatic, compassionate and realistic,” said he isn’t terribly good at self-promotion.
“I’m a better doer than a talker, but I think people know that I can lead a group, I can put together a team and I’m not afraid to make tough decisions,” he said.
Scott, who plans to resume racing at Thunder Road next summer after taking the season off because of the pandemic this year, is hoping his track record as governor earns him another two year term on Nov. 3.
“We’ll see,” he said.
