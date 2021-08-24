MONTPELIER — Gov. Phil Scott is resisting calls from top lawmakers to reinstate coronavirus pandemic restrictions, saying now is not the time to reimpose a state of emergency order.
According to information released Tuesday by the state, there were 798 new cases of the virus reported during the past week, an increase over the 758 cases reported the week prior. Hospitalizations from the virus are up in Vermont, with 34 people reported hospitalized Tuesday and 15 of them in the intensive care unit. There have been 10 deaths from the virus in the state so far in the month of August, one shy of the total number of deaths from the virus in May, June and July combined.
The increased virus activity is attributed to the more-transmissible delta variant.
The governor lifted all pandemic-related restrictions and the state of emergency when Vermont hit 80% of the eligible population with at least one dose of the vaccine in June. Despite this recent rise in cases, Scott’s been reluctant to reinstate the restrictions, citing the state’s strong vaccine rate. The state reported Tuesday 85.6% of the state’s eligible population has received at least one vaccine dose, with about 79,244 residents yet to be vaccinated.
House Speaker Jill Krowinski, D-Chittenden, released a statement Tuesday calling on the governor to take action to mitigate the spread of the virus.
“Since the start of the pandemic, Vermont has been leading the nation in our response to COVID, and Vermonters have stepped up heroically, steadfastly, and let evidence-based science guide our policy response. That’s why I am concerned that the Governor’s change in strategy is failing to keep Vermonters, all of us, safe,” Krowinski said.
She said other states have mask mandates in place, regardless of vaccination status, under recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
“What number of new infections or ICU cases will it take for Governor Scott to issue a temporary indoor mask mandate?” Krowinski said.
Senate President Pro Tem Becca Balint, D-Windham, issued a statement Tuesday echoing Krowinski’s concerns. Balint said legislators are fielding questions from residents about the statewide strategy in response to the delta variant.
“In my role leading the legislative branch, I empathize with business leaders trying to make responsible decisions about masking and vaccine policies for their employees and the public. We need clear guidance from public health experts to help us make these decisions,” Balint said.
The lawmakers said school administrators and teachers have reported they need clearer guidance from the state before schools reopen for in-person instruction this fall. Without a state of emergency order in place, state officials have said any guidance they give schools would only be recommendations instead of requirements.
At his regular news conference Tuesday, the Republican governor accused the Democrat lawmakers of “playing politics” with the pandemic.
Scott said there was no play book when the pandemic started. He said his administration was “from the seat of their pants” addressing issues as they came up.
He said officials have learned much since the pandemic started, and while delta is more transmissible, it’s the same coronavirus. Scott said officials believe they know how to mitigate against the spread of the virus.
“We’re No. 1 in the nation in so many different categories, we’re doing something right,” he said.
He said he’s concerned with the increased cases and his administration is ready to pivot if necessary. But he said Maine recently reimposed restrictions and that had no impact on that state’s hospitalizations. In fact, Scott said their hospitalizations are now increasing faster than in Vermont.
“So their mitigation measures have not helped,” he said.
Scott said the modeling shows cases are expected to drop dramatically in a couple of weeks. He said he didn’t believe another state of emergency order is appropriate at this time and expressed concern about potential overuse or abuse.
“It should only be used in times of real emergency. There’s no emergency that we’re seeing at this point in time that would force us to go into (such an order),” he said.
The governor said the states Krowinski cited in support of a mask mandate never dropped their state of emergency. He said if Vermont were in the same spot as other states, it likely would still have the emergency order in place with a mask mandate.
