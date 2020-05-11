MONTPELIER — Starting next week Gov. Phil Scott said retail businesses can reopen because of how the state is handling the novel coronavirus pandemic.
But those businesses will have to abide by certain regulations to do so.
At a Monday news conference, the governor said the data continues to show the state is moving in the right direction in combating the virus that causes COVID-19. The state Department of Health announced no new positive cases of the virus. That number remains 926. There were also no new deaths to report. That number stays 53.
Scott said Vermont has the third lowest rate of case growth in the country.
“But as I’ve said, we must still be cautious and Vermonters must still remain vigilant, knowing how this virus has affected some of our neighboring states. It’s really important to remember there’s been about 45,000 deaths within a radius of 350 miles of us here in Vermont,” the governor said.
The governor said residents should still limit their travel and wear a mask in public. Due to those precautions Vermonters have mostly been abiding by already, the governor said he was prepared to take another step to reopen the economy.
Scott said he is going to extend his state of emergency order Friday, which will include allowing retail operations to open back up May 18. He said he’s asked the state Agency of Commerce to work with the Department of Health and the Department of Public Safety on guidance to be released later this week for a “gradual” reopening of retail businesses.
He said those businesses will have to abide by the same requirements as other businesses that have been allowed to operate during the pandemic. That includes requiring employees to wear masks, a health and safety training, practicing physical distancing and monitoring the health of employees.
The governor said retail businesses will have to comply with an occupancy limit. They are not allowed to have more than 25% of their legal maximum capacity.
“While I know many are eager to shop for clothing and other supplies, waiting a week gives these businesses time to develop their safety plans and their training, modify their stores and work with the agency to identify all the steps needed to reopen and operate safely,” Scott said.
Scott said he is still reluctant to force the public into wearing masks. There have been multiple reports of people not wearing masks while shopping for groceries and other errands. The governor said he’s sticking with his approach of educating people on the importance of masks instead of ordering masks to be worn.
Part of the state’s effort to stop the spread of the virus has come in the form of testing and expanding testing. Dr. Mark Levine, commissioner of the Department of Health, said this is so state officials can quickly identify and isolate those with the virus.
“We expect there are many more people who are infected than the 900-plus who have tested positive to date,” Levine said.
Testing was limited at the start of the pandemic in mid-March. But the commissioner said that’s no longer the case.
“We now have the ability to conduct 1,000 tests a day. And we are encouraging people with symptoms, no matter how mild, to call their health care provider for a referral for testing,” he said.
Levine said health care providers should refer patients, including children with mild symptoms. He said patients will be sent to a nearby hospital or health center where the test will be performed at no cost to the patient.
