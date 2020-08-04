MONTPELIER — Gov. Phil Scott says he and other state officials should have seen the coronavirus outbreak coming at the private prison in Mississippi.
The governor spoke about a hazard pay grant that's now available for health care workers as well.
At his Tuesday news conference, Scott spoke about the outbreak at Tallahatchie County Correctional Facility, operated by CoreCivic, where the Department of Corrections has reported at least 92 Vermont inmates caught the virus there. The outbreak was discovered after six inmates were brought back to Vermont last week and all tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19. Unlike Vermont, the governor said Mississippi is dealing with a high number of cases of the virus.
“In hindsight, I should have seen this coming, in some respects. But we were relying on CoreCivic to do the testing,” he said.
The governor said the state experienced its own outbreak at a Vermont prison in April. Since then, the state has been regularly testing all of its inmates and corrections staff, symptomatic or not. That didn't happen in Mississippi.
“With our contractual relationship, they had assured us that they were taking care of things there. But again, not to the Vermont standards that we are experiencing now,” Scott said.
Mike Smith, secretary of the Agency of Human Services, said the state is now insisting Vermont's protocols be put in place for its inmates in Mississippi. While the secretary said outbreaks will happen during a pandemic, the state “may put boots on the ground” in Mississippi to make sure the state's inmates are getting proper care.
“That's an option that we may have to do if we feel that it's necessary,” he said.
Smith said there are about 1,200 inmates currently housed in Vermont and another 219 in Mississippi. The state has been working on reducing its prison population and the pandemic gave more urgency to that effort.
The inmates in Mississippi can't be brought back to Vermont right now because state officials have said the extra space is being used for quarantining purposes. The governor said once that space is no longer needed for quarantine, there is enough room to bring those inmates back, and the state will be looking to do that.
The governor also talked about a $28 million grant program announced Monday for hazard pay for front-line employees who have been working during the pandemic. Employers have to apply to the program where they will receive and pass on funding of $1,200 or $2,000 to each employee that meets certain criteria.
Employees eligible for the program include those who work in health care, homeless shelters, first responders and nursing homes or residential facilities. But the funding cannot go toward other workers deemed essential at the start of the pandemic, such as those who work at gas stations or supermarkets.
The governor said that's because this program uses federal CARES Act funds and the guidelines wouldn't allow those funds to go towards those types of workers.
The funds are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Those looking to apply can do so at humanservices.vermont.gov.
