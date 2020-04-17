MONTPELIER – Gov. Phil Scott has started to “turn the spigot” by easing some of the restrictions put in place to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.
At a news conference Friday, the governor was quick to point out he wasn’t declaring victory over the virus that causes COVID-19, and much of the restrictions remain in place. Also, he announced the state is ready to start issuing checks for those in need.
State officials said the data shows the state appears to be in good shape in combating the virus. The state Department of Health announced 11 new cases of the virus, bringing that total to 779. No new deaths from the virus were reported Friday. That number remains 35.
Based on the data and trends state officials are seeing, it appears Vermont has passed its peak for infections, so Scott was comfortable taking his first step to ease off the restrictions. For weeks all nonessential businesses and schools have been closed to stop the virus’s spread. Scott has talked about easing some restrictions by a “quarter turn of the spigot,” meaning he would slightly relax some restrictions and see how it goes.
He was ready to start turning Friday. The governor announced that starting Monday outdoor businesses and construction operations with crews of one or two people, and some single-person, “low-contact” professional services, such as appraisers, attorneys and Realtors, would be allowed to start working again. He said those businesses would still have to abide by safety requirements, such as practicing social distancing and wearing masks so the virus can’t be spread. Scott also announced nonessential retail operations could start back up again, but they had to offer ordering either over the phone or online and curbside pickup or delivery, as well as social distancing and masks.
“Like those businesses already operating, they must make sure hand-washing and disinfecting procedures are in place, and employees must stay home if showing any symptoms of illness,” the governor said.
He also announced farmers’ markets would be allowed to start back up May 1, but details for how that would work are still being finalized.
“I realize this is a small step forward, but I believe it is the right balance to support all of our public health goals. As we’ve seen along the way, I know there are many who will think we’re moving too quickly and others believe we should flip the switch and open the economy right now. But this is a carefully developed approach with the health of Vermonters as the number one priority,” he said.
The restrictions have caused massive layoffs across the state, which forced a run on the state’s unemployment insurance program.
The Department of Labor announced Friday the unemployment rate went up from 2.4% to 3.2% for March, but the increase is likely much higher because residents have reported not being able to file unemployment claims for weeks due to historically high call volumes. The unemployment figure also doesn’t cover the back half of the month when most of the layoffs occurred.
While the department has brought in more people to answer calls, and the backlog has been decreasing, the governor announced Friday he has given the department until Saturday night to completely clear out the backlog of claims. If that doesn’t happen, he’s authorized the state’s treasurer’s office to issue $1,200 checks to anyone who has been trying to file for unemployment but has not been successful.
eric.blaisdell
@timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.