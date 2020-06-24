MONTPELIER - Gov. Phil Scott is urging residents to fill out the Census, a counting of the state's population, which has taken on added importance as consequence of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
At his Wednesday news conference, the governor asked Vermonters to take 5 minutes and respond to the Census. He said so far only about half of the state's residents have taken part in the counting that takes place every 10 years. He said Vermont ranks 47th in the country for census completion.
“Having a complete and accurate count of our population is critical in so many ways. It makes sure we have clear representation at all levels of government and determines the level of federal funds we receive. Receiving the right amount of federal support is always important so we're getting back at least what Vermont is putting in,” he said.
The pandemic due to the virus that causes COVID-19 has created an economic crisis, he said, adding that an accurate census makes sure the state gets every dollar of federal relief it can to help Vermont recover.
“We need to do better. Because the fact is if we don't fully account for our population, another state will get that money for their roads, schools, hospitals and more,” he said.
Jason Broughton, commissioner of the Department of Libraries, is in charge of the state's census effort.
Broughton said the response rate for Vermont in 2010 was 60.3%. He said it is currently at 54.7%.
Before March 3, the commissioner said 34% of residents filled out the census. He said about 70,000 households have not filled out the census.
Broughton said under normal circumstances there would be an effort to promote the census in person, but that had to come to a halt this year due to the pandemic.
He said the highest responding county was Chittenden County at 70.8% and the lowest was Essex County with about 34% of households responding.
He said the Census Bureau is currently asking the federal government for an extension of the census into October.
Those looking to fill out the census can do so at www.2020census.gov or call 844-330-2020.
In discussing the virus, Scott said he plans on taking another “turn of the spigot” Friday to open the state's economy back up.
He didn't get into details Wednesday, but he said the announcement would allow much of the Northeast to visit the state without a quarantine. He said those people would be coming to Vermont from counties with low counts of the virus. The governor said the list of states where people can drive to Vermont and not quarantine would be expanded. Currently, the state has only provided a travel map of approved counties in the New England states and New York.
