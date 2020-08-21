MONTPELIER — Gov. Phil Scott wants to use an additional $133 million in federal CARES Act funds for economic support for households and hospitality businesses.
Also, state officials want Vermonters to know the state might see an uptick in cases of the novel coronavirus with schools set to reopen.
The state has been given $1.25 billion from the federal government for economic relief from the pandemic. Much of that money has either been spoken for or already handed out, but the governor said he wants to use $133 million of the remaining funds for economic support. His proposal would need the approval of the Legislature and the state needs to spend all of the money it has received by the end of the year or any remaining funds would need to be returned.
The state continues to be one of the best in the country at containing the virus that causes COVID-19.
“However, our successes have come at a huge economic cost for families, communities and businesses. Not to mention nearly $300 million in lost revenue needed for government services. Put more simply: Our economic engine isn’t performing at its full capacity,” Scott said.
The proposal includes $23 million for additional funds for economic recovery grants. The grant program would be expanded to cover “sole proprietors, certain types of nonprofits, new businesses and those with less than 50% loss that is sustained over a longer period.” The state would increase the amount businesses can receive from $50,000 to $150,000.
Another $50 million would go towards targeted hospitality and tourism funding. These would be used in “areas of need” because of travel restrictions and capacity limits remaining in place as the state heads into the fall and winter seasons.
The proposal would use an additional $50 million to send $150 to every household in the state. The governor said this money would be part of a buy local campaign to help boost the state’s economy.
The remaining $10 million would be used for marketing and tourism to bring more money in from out of state, but within the restrictions in place to contain the virus.
“The reality is, we don’t have the luxury of waiting until we have a vaccine. Because employers are making decisions right now about whether to fight to stay open or shutter their doors for good,” the governor said.
Dr. Mark Levine, commissioner of the Department of Health, said there have been about a dozen cases this month of college students testing positive after returning to school in Vermont. Levine said this was expected with students coming from all over and colleges increasing their testing efforts. He said while the virus had spread among those students at the social or household level, there’s no ongoing transmission of the virus at any college campus in the state as of Friday.
At the K-12 level, Levine said he understood the concern about a potential spike in cases when those students go back to school Sept. 8.
“Keep in mind, our schools are just a microcosm of our communities. And our communities are doing well. … We will see new cases of COVID-19 in our schools, just as we continue to see sporadic cases of clusters and even limited outbreaks in our cities and towns,” Levine said.
He said in order to keep schools safe, residents need to continue wearing masks, physically distancing, hand-washing and staying away from others when feeling ill. He cautioned residents from taking a family trip or holding a gathering before school starts.
