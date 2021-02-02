MONTPELIER — Gov. Phil Scott said the state’s vaccine allotment will be increased another 5% for the next three weeks.
The governor wasn’t in attendance at the start of his regular Tuesday news conference because he was on a call with other governors and the Biden administration about the novel coronavirus pandemic. Scott said one of the topics discussed was vaccine distribution.
The governor said he’s been told Vermont’s vaccine allotment will be increased by 5%. That’s in addition to the 16% increase announced last week for a total increase of about 22% from the initial 8,800 doses per week the state had been receiving.
He said the federal government promised to keep the increased total in place for the next three weeks.
“Which will be tremendously important to us as we plan ahead. That’s what we’ve asked them to do and they are following through on that,” he said.
Scott said the Biden administration told states they will receive 100% reimbursement for FEMA-approved measures taken in response to the pandemic, retroactive to January 2020, such as utilizing the Vermont National Guard to conduct testing and to set up a field hospital. The governor said states previously were on the hook for 25% of those costs. He didn’t have all the details, but he said because of this the state is expected to get back millions of dollars.
The governor said in the next couple weeks the federal government will start sending additional vaccine directly to pharmacies. This is similar to how some older Vermonters in long-term care facilities were vaccinated with the federal government contracting directly with pharmacies for vaccine clinics.
Scott said this program should increase the amount of vaccine doses administered by about 900 to 1,000 per week.
According to the state’s vaccine dashboard, nearly 10% of the state’s population older than the age of 16 have received their first shot. The two vaccines available from Pfizer and Moderna require two shots, weeks apart, for maximum efficacy.
The dashboard states 55,030 people have received at least one dose and about 19,500 have received both doses.
Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said a third vaccine, this one requiring only one shot, may soon be available. Levine said Johnson & Johnson is expected to seek emergency use of its vaccine possibly as soon as this week.
He said this vaccine is said to be about 72% effective at preventing moderate to severe illness. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are about 95% effective.
But the commissioner said this new vaccine has shown it is “completely effective” at preventing people from dying or needing hospitalization.
“This was across races, ages and multiple variants. The trial enrolled almost 44,000 participants and included 468 symptomatic cases,” Levine said.
