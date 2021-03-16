MONTPELIER — Gov. Phil Scott says his administration will announce Friday when everyone 16 years old or older can sign up for the novel coronavirus vaccine, with everyone eligible to sign up before May 1.
The governor wasn’t in attendance at the start of his Tuesday news conference because he was on a call with other governors and the Biden administration about the pandemic response. Scott said the state’s weekly vaccine allocation will increase again.
The state received 16,000 doses of the vaccine last week. The governor said the state will see an increase of 550 doses this week and next for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
Also, the federal government is sending doses to pharmacies directly through a contract with those companies. Scott said another about 250 doses per week will be sent to pharmacies in Vermont.
The governor said the vaccine manufacturers expect the state’s vaccine allotment to increase by 4,000 to 5,000 doses per week in April.
President Joe Biden recently announced his administration is working to return the country closer to normal by July 4. That includes making every adult in the U.S. eligible for the vaccine by May 1.
Scott said Vermont can meet and exceed that goal, but it needs the supply to do it.
“It’s one thing to say everyone is eligible, it’s quite another to have the supply to actually get shots in arms,” he said.
With the vaccine supply projections in mind, Scott said state officials will announce Friday when those 60 years old and older can sign up for the vaccine. The state has been using age bands that prioritize older residents within a certain age and then working down to younger residents.
“And with these assurances on supply, I’ll also be able to outline the full schedule for all remaining age bands in order to accomplish making every Vermonter over the age of 16 eligible by the end of April,” he said.
The vaccines currently available can only be given to those 16 years old and older because they haven’t been tested on people younger than that.
The governor said this announcement doesn’t mean everyone will be fully vaccinated by May 1. He said the goal is to vaccinate everyone who wants the vaccine by this summer and “back to normal by the Fourth of July.”
According to the state’s vaccine dashboard, nearly 28% of the state’s population has received at least one dose of the vaccine and nearly 15% are fully vaccinated.
