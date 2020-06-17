MONTPELIER — Gov. Phil Scott said residents will soon be able to visit loved ones at long-term care facilities, but they will have to do so outside and in limited numbers.
At his regular news conference Wednesday, the governor said based on how well the state was doing in combating the novel coronavirus pandemic, he was ready to allow visitation at certain facilities and hospitals. The state Department of Health announced no new cases of the virus Wednesday. The total confirmed cases remains 1,130. The death toll remains 55.
Scott said while the virus is new and much is still unknown about it, what’s clear is the threat it poses to those older than 65 with chronic conditions. That’s why he said one of the first steps he took when shutting down the state was to close off to visitors facilities that house that population.
“So while we know these steps were necessary and strict precautions remain essential, there’s also an emotional and social price paid by these residents and their families,” he said.
The governor said his administration has been working on ways to ease the restrictions and they were ready to announce the plan Wednesday. He said it will be a phased approach and will depend on the state continuing to trend in the right direction in terms of new infections from the virus that causes COVID-19.
The governor said soon those at long-term care facilities such as nursing homes and rehabilitation facilities will be allowed to have up to two visitors a day and the visitation must take place outside.
“Now I realize this step is small, but it’s meaningful. And we’ll continue to keep the health and safety of these Vermonters our top priority,” Scott said.
The governor said the plan was to allow such visits to take place starting June 22, but Secretary of Human Services Mike Smith said officials are working to allow visitors sooner. The hope is to do so by Friday so that visitations can take place on Fathers Day, which is Sunday.
Smith said facilities will need to keep a log of visitors and ensure all safety protocols from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and the state Department of Health are adhered to. He said all visitors must be screened prior to the visit and masks must be worn by all involved in the visit.
He said in the future the state may relax restrictions on group dining and group activities at the facilities and may allow some nonessential workers inside the facilities.
Smith said the state has also developed guidance on allowing visitors at hospitals. That guidance includes screening visitors and requiring visitors to wear masks. He said hospitals will create their own process for visitors and they have the right to more restrictive visitor policies if they so desire.
The secretary said senior centers can also open back up. Those centers will need to complete a self assessment before reopening, among other measures. Adult day programs are not yet allowed to open.
For prisons, the secretary said allowing visitors in those facilities poses a different set of challenges and has not been addressed yet. Smith said the hope is to work on guidance for that in the coming weeks.
