MONTPELIER — Despite a reporting error that showed Vermont had about 11,000 more residents vaccinated than it really did, Gov. Phil Scott said he estimates the state will reach his 80% vaccination threshold next week, a month ahead of his July 4 goal.
The governor announced last week if the state reaches 80% of the eligible population with at least one dose of the vaccine, he would immediately get rid of all remaining restrictions put in place in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Anyone 12 years old and older is vaccine-eligible. If the state doesn’t hit 80%, then Scott said he would remove the restrictions on July 4, a date he and President Joe Biden have tapped as when they want to see things get back to as close to normal as possible.
At Scott’s regular news conference Tuesday, Mike Smith, secretary of the state Agency of Human Services, said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had been reporting high numbers of vaccinated Vermonters in recent daily counts. So high that Smith said members of Scott’s administration questioned if they were accurate.
“Notably, the CDC reported on Monday that we were at 78.9% of the eligible population having been vaccinated with at least one dose. Although the CDC regularly reconciles data and disregards duplicate records, we decided to proactively reach out to the CDC to assure the accuracy of the CDC’s vaccination numbers,” Smith said.
He said the state and CDC discovered one batch of vaccinations in Vermont from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs from late last week had been counted twice. He said another limited number of vaccinations had been double counted from some independent pharmacies in the state. In all, he said there were about 11,000 duplicates and the reporting has since been corrected.
Smith said in response to this incident, the state will no longer report Veterans Affairs vaccinations to the CDC because the CDC is getting those numbers itself. He said either the state or the independent pharmacy will report their numbers, not both.
“This will prevent this situation from happening in the future,” he said.
The current percentage of eligible Vermonters with at least one vaccine dose is 76.9%. He said the state needs 17,250 residents to get vaccinated to hit 80%.
Scott said based on the number of residents currently getting vaccinated daily, between 2,500 and 3,000, he expects to reach 80% some time next week after Memorial Day. But he said if the state has some good days with higher numbers, it could get there by the holiday.
The governor said the state isn’t going to be satisfied with 80% vaccinated.
“While it will be safe to remove restrictions at that point, we’re still going to push hard to get as many Vermonters vaccinated as possible. Because with all the infrastructure we have in place and knowing the fall and winter may bring more transmission among the unvaccinated, we want to get that unvaccinated number as low as we possibly can right now,” Scott said.
