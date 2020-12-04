Rutland’s Secret Santa says COVID-19 won’t keep him from spreading Christmas cheer, but if you want a visit from him, you better be good and wear a mask, for goodness sake.
For more than a decade, the start of the Christmas season in Rutland has been unofficially marked by the activities of an anonymous benefactor who spends December sticking envelopes of cash in the hands of unsuspecting people as they go about their business downtown and then vanishes before anyone gets a good look at him.
Each year, right after Thanksgiving, the Secret Santa deposits a note announcing the commencement of his activities at the Rutland Herald’s office. The deliveries have been made, as near as the Herald can tell, in person (with the exception of at least one year he opted to use the mail), but no one on the staff has managed to catch sight of him in action. This year, with the Herald’s offices on Grove Street closed to the public during the pandemic, Secret Santa resorted to email.
“With the pestilence that is upon our collective genus, Christmas lights appearing aplenty before Thanksgiving, and families finding solace in digital communication rather than the deep embrace of loved ones, I write to the Herald to let you know I was compelled to begin my rounds early this year,” he wrote. “These gifts continue to be the highlight of my year, and, I hope, a source of goodwill and love for our community.”
Secret Santa said he started his rounds two days before Thanksgiving.
“Not that my rounds will make a sizable difference in the world, but it’s enough that they will bolster my own sanity and offer a tiny glimmer of hope to the relative handful who receive my gifts,” he wrote. “Just the anticipation of lifting some miniscule bit of gloom would be enough, given the illness and death that is seemingly everywhere this year. My rounds are a tonic, at least for me, in these troubled times.”
Like with everything else, Secret Santa said he has had to make some adjustments to his routine.
“The pandemic has, indeed, complicated my rounds,” he wrote. “It engenders greater caution, has prompted me to make my visits as early in the day as possible to avoid crowds, and, of course, to make deliveries only to people who are observing mask protocols.”
In addition to his hand-delivered gifts, Santa said he has once again chosen three people in the community to whom to mail $100 — an expansion of his activities he added in 2017.
“Each was chosen simply because their own spirit of giving has been witnessed in the past,” he wrote. “I don’t harbor the belief that any of these outlays will have an incredible financial impact for the recipients, but hope the gesture simply lets them know they are appreciated.”
In an interview in 2009, granted in exchange for a strict promise of anonymity, Secret Santa said he gives out as much as $2,500 a year.
“May you and yours find the strength and love to get through these challenging times,” he wrote.
gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.