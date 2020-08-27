After a search that drew applications from around the globe, the Greater Rutland Central Supervisory Union found its new superintendent much closer to home.
Christopher Sell, formerly principal at Proctor Junior/Senior High School, stepped into the position in July.
Sell had been at Proctor for two years, and has almost 30 years of experience in education as a teacher, assistant principal and even varsity soccer coach.
Originally from central Illinois, Sell moved east in 2007 when his wife Kerry was transferred to the New York City area for work. From there, the couple found their way to Vermont in 2017, along with their 10-year-old daughter, Kiera.
“We've always loved Vermont,” he said, explaining that he and his wife got married in Stowe and frequently vacationed on Lake Champlain.
“I was really looking for place that had a lot of the same values I grew up with back in Illinois - family first, a small community feel,” he said. “Vermont fit the bill.”
Sell replaces Judith Pullinen, who had served as interim superintendent for the last year. In fact, according to GRCSU School Board Chairwoman Lisa Miser, it was Pullinen who recommended Sell.
“Sometimes you don't realize what's right in front of your face,” Miser said Thursday, explaining that after not finding the right candidate despite an “exhaustive,” search, Pullinen offered up a list of several recommendations from inside the supervisory union.
“(Sell) popped to the top of the list,” Miser said.
“He really is an incredible breath of fresh air for us,” she said. “It's a difficult time to be at the helm of any educational institution, but he certainly has grabbed the bull by the horns and is … providing incredible direction and leadership through this trying time.”
Matthew Branchaud, past chairman and a current member of the Rutland Town School Board, said he has “tremendous faith in his calm and professional leadership style.”
“He came into this role during one of the most challenging times in education's history, and I'm confident he will do a great job navigating an endless list of issues at our schools going forward,” he said.
Sell said he sees being superintendent as an opportunity to work for GRCSU in a different capacity and to “have a greater impact.”
Aside from the immediate threat of the coronavirus pandemic, Sell said the biggest challenge facing the SU is maintaining the ongoing unification process.
GRCSU is a sprawling supervisory union serving more than 1,500 students in the towns of Rutland Town, Proctor, West Rutland, Poultney, Ira, Middletown Springs and Wells. The SU, which employs around 370 people, includes the Quarry Valley Unified Union School District and Wells Springs Unified Union School District.
Sell acknowledged that the diversity of communities within the SU requires a nuanced approach.
“You have to be very careful because while you have an SU vision, you also have to still maintain that each school still reflects and meets the community's needs within which it resides,” he said. “I think that's a delicate balance where there are things that work at Rutland Town that may not necessarily work at, say, Middletown or in Wells.”
Sell said he plans to use his outsider status to his advantage. “I don't have any baggage. … I really have an impartial perspective on things and provide a clear insight into different subjects.”
Sell identified diversity and equity as another important area to promote.
“There's a lot of growth there for us as schools,” he said, emphasizing the importance of making sure every student and staff member feels welcome and safe.
Turning his attention to the unique and unprecedented challenges facing schools this fall, Sell said he believes GRCSU is ready.
Sell and Miser acknowledged the fluidity of the situation, and how guidance and protocols can shift from day to day. Given current conditions, they feel confident.
“We have a plan in place that really understands the gravity of the situation,” Sell said.
Miser said the feedback she has received from the community has been “very positive.”
“The plans seem very cohesive. I think that everyone is feeling good about the reopening.”
Those plans include in-person instruction four days a week with Wednesdays designated as remote-learning days for all students. Also, families can choose an all-remote option.
“I think we were able to meet the wide variety of needs of our community members (and) our families and still provide a quality education,” Sell said.
But while students have the option to go fully remote, teachers and other staff have not been granted that flexibility.
“The model does not allow for staff members to work remotely,” he said, adding that the SU is “doing our best” to accommodate those who are asking for leave.
Sell estimated that currently fewer than 10 GRCSU employees have requested a leave of some sort, but said that so far he has been able to fill those vacancies — not all of which are permanent — through a combination of in-house staff and hiring.
“We do still have some openings for a few positions,” Miser said.
She added that the SU will also be using floating substitute teachers to fill gaps that come up resulting from absences.
Sell said smaller classes sizes throughout the SU afforded the ability to allow for the mostly in-person model. He said that overall 80% of students have opted for it, though that rate varies somewhat from school to school.
“We want our students, our kids, back in the building,” Miser said, acknowledging the difficulties of last spring. “Students need that social and emotional interaction and that sense of normalcy of being back in the building and having a structured schedule.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.