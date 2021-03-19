Members of the Vermont Senate gathered Friday afternoon at the midway point of the legislative session for an update on a number of bills before them, including passage of more than $100 million in COVID relief funds.
Senate President Pro Tempore Becca Balint was joined by several committee chairs for the virtual conversation held on Zoom.
“We had four real areas of concern that we were looking at as we headed into the session, all of them around COVID relief and supporting Vermont families,” Balint said.
Those areas were: supporting children, assisting workers and families, keeping businesses and communities viable, and restoring faith in democratic institutions.
On Friday, the Senate passed H.315, which will provide more than $100 million to help Vermonters recover from the coronavirus pandemic. More than $80 million of those funds have been allocated from federal COVID relief bills.
The bill contains more than $5 million in economic development relief in the form of mortgage assistance and microbusiness grants; nearly $7 million in support for the expansion and support of broadband projects; and an additional several million dollars in funding for workforce development.
The bill would direct more than $18 million to support educational initiatives, including literacy, summer meals for school children and summer and afterschool programs.
Sen Jane Kitchell, D-Caledonia, chairwoman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, talked about the importance of using relief funds to make investments in the citizens of Vermont.
“We used this bill as an opportunity to really move more quickly on funding so that we can put it to work to help Vermonters, both in terms of the human capital, as well as the human needs that we are encountering as a result of the pandemic,” she said.
Kitchel pointed, in particular, to investments in higher education opportunities, noting the bill allocates a total of $4 million to Vermont State Colleges and the University of Vermont to provide workforce training and certification to more than 2,000 Vermonters; and more than $1 million to support a certificate program to address the statewide nursing shortage through a partnership between Vermont Technical College and nursing homes across the state.
Also, she touted almost $3 million for the continuation of a VSC program that will offer free college courses to 1,000 Vermont high school graduates.
“I think we worked very hard to try to use this federal money in a way that will be strategic, will address immediate needs, but also move us out of this pandemic in a better place where these investments will have long term benefits,” said Kitchel.
Sen. Jeanette White, D-Windham, chairwoman of the Government Operations Committee, spoke about the passage of S.15, which requires the mailing out of ballots in the General Election to all active registered voters, allows for voters to correct their ballots as needed, and asks the secretary of state’s office to continue work to provide translation services to voters for whom English is not their primary language.
White cited the success of the 2020 election as helping the bill’s passage.
“While many states are pulling back access to voter participation, we've actually made a huge step in increasing voter participation,” she said.
In his regular briefing Friday, Gov. Phil Scott cautioned lawmakers against getting ahead of themselves in allocating the more than $1 billion in federal relief coming to Vermont through the American Rescue Plan, which was signed into law by President Joe Biden last week.
“We need to invest this wisely. It can't be, from my perspective, utilizing it for programmatic needs. We should invest in infrastructure,” Scott said, specifically citing the need for investment in broadband, water systems and climate change initiatives.
“What we need to do is to make sure that we're doing this in a strategic way that will help us in the future … and that we make sure that it fills the needs that we have right now,” he said.
In response, Balint characterized the disagreement between Scott and the Legislature as a philosophical one about when and how the money should be appropriated rather than about the worthiness of the initiatives being proposed.
“I think, in the end, we're going to all land at about the same kinds of areas because we have similar interests,” she said, pointing to common ground issues like broadband, child care and mental health.
Balint added that she and her fellow lawmakers have a limited amount of time to weigh in on how they would like to see the large influx of money spent.
“The governor always has a full team at his disposal and he has the bully pulpit year round. We are a citizen Legislature. We're a part-time Legislature. Our time here is short, and so we want to be able to frame the conversation, and some of that is planting a stake in the ground and saying, ‘This is where we'd like to spend some of that money.’ I don't think that is an unreasonable ask,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.